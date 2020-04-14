Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, April 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

A large gathering on Sunday night to remember the life of a shooting victim took place unabated in the City of Rochester, even with COVID-19 social distancing directives in place from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

At a press conference Monday, Mayor Lovely Warren says she drove by the vigil on Clifford Avenue and saw around 100 people.

“Knowing our community and knowing the passion and the need to mourn we decided that we were going to allow the community to come together yesterday to mourn the life that was lost,” Warren said.

There are now more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in New York state, 10,056 exactly, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. That death toll includes 671 lives lost since the governor’s last update Sunday.

According to Cuomo, the number of people being hospitalized continues to plateau, and the amount of people being discharged from the hospital is on the rise, but the governor urges caution and insists New Yorkers “stay the course.”

There were no new confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Monday, leaving the local total at 50 from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 791 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 23 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 791 cases, 97 people are hospitalized and 37 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Managers at Volunteers of America of upstate New York are decreasing staff, and residents are facing new protocols, as volunteers of america tries to help the homeless community, which according to some statistics could see an increase.

More and more people are reaching out to Volunteers of America since the outbreak of COVID-19, looking for services like homeless shelters and residential programs, according to Vice president of housing services Angela Harbin.

Yesterday’s near 70° warmth is literally “gone with the wind” today. Those winds were impressive yesterday gusting to 51 mph at the Greater Rochester International Airport. Some gusts in the higher elevations of the Finger Lakes were closer to 55 mph.

Breezes will remain busy today but will not be nearly of the same caliber here today. That said, the combination of that stiff breeze in conjunction with the return of sharply cooler air will mean a wind chill to contend with to start the day. Fortunately, we will see some sunshine today which will allow temperatures to top out in the middle if not the upper 40s this afternoon. We’re entering an extended pattern of cooler weather from here with multiple shots of isolated rain/snow showers beginning Wednesday. It appears the rest of April will lean cooler across the Great Lakes as we await our true “Spring” to get going.