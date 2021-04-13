Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, April 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

U.S. government-run vaccine sites are expected to stop offering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after multiple people developed blood clots, according to the New York Times.

The announcement is expected Tuesday after six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots.

A total of 300 Johnson & Johnson vaccines were supposed to be administered to students at SUNY Brockport from April 13 to April 14. This is currently the plan, but may be subject to change now that the CDC and FDA are recommending a halt on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

News 8 reached out to local colleges planning to use the vaccine to see if plans have changed, but have not yet heard back. As of 8 a.m., the plans remain the same.

Officials with the school system said the vaccination clinics are an effort to turn a new page and get back on campus fully in the fall.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said the plan right now is to bring students back 100% for in-person learning in the fall, across the board for every SUNY school.

According to Rochester Regional Health, the UK variant of COVID-19 is the dominant one in a sample of its positive patients.

Out of 44 tested with the virus, 27, or 60% came back positive for the UK variant. The variant could spread more easily and cause more severe illness. One local doctor in says more patients in their 40’s and 50’s are being admitted to the ICU. Health experts say now is the time to book a vaccine appointment to build up immunity.

With reports coming in of packs of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes racing along city streets, and multiple recent fatal accidents involving these kinds of vehicles, one city lawmaker is continuing to call for action.

Rochester City Councilman Jose Peo says this ATV and dirt bike racing has gone on for too long. He says with summer on the way, if something isn’t done to stop this illegal activity, more accidents and more deaths will most certainly occur.

Law enforcement officers from around Monroe County are training this week in crisis intervention.

Current police officers are taking a 40-hour course that organizers say is more important this year than ever before. It’s designed to teach them how to better respond to people in mental health or other crises.

The training comes in the wake of the death of Daniel Prude, and mandated police reform in New York State.

Protesting continued for a second night in Minnesota after a police-involved shooting over the weekend.

According to police, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot during a traffic stop. Brooklyn Center officials are calling the incident an accidental discharge, saying the officer who fired, intended to use a taser, and not a handgun.

A medical examiner has ruled Wright’s death a homicide.

Prosecutors’ case against former Officer Derek Chauvin drew toward a close Monday with tender memories from George Floyd’s younger brother, along with another look at the harrowing video and testimony from a use-of-force expert who said no “reasonable” officer would have done what Chauvin did.

Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law, judged Chauvin’s actions against what a reasonable police officer in the same situation would have done, and repeatedly found that Chauvin did not meet the test.

Authorities say a student at a Knoxville, Tennessee high school fired at officers and was killed by police. A police officer was injured and is in serious condition.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch said at a news conference Monday that police responded to a report of a possible gunman at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.

He says the officers encountered him in a bathroom and ordered him out but he wouldn’t comply. Rausch says that’s when he reportedly opened fire, and police fired back.

The student died at the school and an officer was wounded in the upper leg and was taken into surgery.

The Livingston County Department of Health and SUNY Geneseo partnered to provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for SUNY Geneseo students Monday.

The clinic had 400 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials say students represent a significant portion of the county’s population, and this clinic will allow them greater access to the vaccine.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that New York State will provide a new, separate allocation of 35,000 vaccines for college students at SUNY schools and private colleges. This initial allocation will include 21,000 vaccines for SUNY students and 14,000 vaccines for private colleges and will be administered to residential and non-commuter students who are leaving for the summer.

Ramadan, which begins Tuesday, comes as much of the world has been hit by an intense new coronavirus wave. For many Muslims navigating restrictions, that means hopes of a better Ramadan than last year have been dashed with the surge in infection rates though regulations vary in different countries.

A time for fasting, worship and charity, Ramadan is also when people typically congregate for prayers, gather around festive meals to break their daylong fast, throng cafes and exchange visits.

The massive surface low over western Ohio does not have much reason to move, so it will remain in the southern Great Lakes and slowly oscillate to bring an isolated shower through both Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be more dry air in place through this period, so the rain showers that do fall will be few and far between. Both days start in the lower 40s and finish in the upper 50s. There will even be a few spots that toy with 60° Tuesday afternoon.

The storm system starts to shift eastward Wednesday night and Thursday, motivated by an advancing jet stream. As that system transfers toward the coast, rain chances will increase on Thursday. It could be another soaker of a day. Temperatures drop into the 40s and hold, which will make for a cold rain. The storm system slides out Thursday night and into Friday. There are still questions as to how quickly this storm system slides east, and that will determine how long the rain lasts into Friday.

Rain showers should taper off through the afternoon and we expect a dry Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures bounce back above average Saturday in the middle 50s by the afternoon. Another weak system looks to arrive by Sunday to bring another threat of rain showers. The active April pattern continues into next week.