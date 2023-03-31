ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, March 31, 2023.

Friday as mentioned around 7am may feature some plain snow, or a rain snow mix as temperatures hover near the low 30s for most. Once the warm front fully passes us though, we’ll see a quick change over to plain rain as temperatures climb into the 40s by noon. Expect a widespread soaking rain across the region for much of the morning which will begin to taper off through the early afternoon. Scattered showers will persist through the rest of the afternoon and evening.