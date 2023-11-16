ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, November 16, 2023.
- NYSP investigates shooting involving trooper in East Bloomfield
- Clyde Savannah assault case: Two of the suspects appear in court for hearing
- Man sentenced to prison after home invasions targeting drug dealers
- Hyundai sets up anti-theft mobile clinic at Innovative Field for the weekend
- Fosters needed: Rochester animal shelter hopes to relieve capacity issues with temporary program
Weather forecast: The sun and warmth are here into Friday
Thursday’s forecast is mirroring much of what we saw on Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to climb even more, getting to that 60° mark in most places in Western New York. Soak up all of the sun and warmth you can because change is on the horizon.