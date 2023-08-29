ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
- Tinseltown theater re-opens after evacuation due to large crowds causing disturbance
- Man and woman plead not guilty after fatal shooting at Dewey Ave. gas station
- Over 100 employees to be laid off from Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Services closure
- Black Bar to host town hall on prosecuting juveniles
- ‘One moment at a time:’ Katy Eberts with ‘The Seven Wonders’ gives insight on her journey
Weather forecast: WNY largely quiet as Idalia targets Florida
Tuesday will be very similar to Monday. Most of us won’t see rain. While overnight we did manage a few showers further west the trend for today will once again be for the Finger Lakes and Central New York to see the best chances of rain. Highs will climb, especially in our western counties and Rochester, to the mid and upper 70s as skies stay on the clearer side. Out east it will be cooler into the mid-70s as rain and clouds limit temperatures.