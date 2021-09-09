Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, September 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the latest latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday September 9, 2021.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced $20 million in CARES Act funding will be available to small businesses.

The grants can be used to pay rent, payroll, operating expenses, or COVID related expenses. Eligible businesses can get either $10,000; $15,000; or $20,000.

Applications are live now. Click here to apply. The deadline is October 6 at 5:00 p.m.

In a meeting Tuesday night, the Rochester City School District announced nine additional bus drivers have resigned. The resignations affect routes for 174 students with disabilities.

In the early afternoon Tuesday, officials with RTS ok’d a proposal to cover 5 secondary schools.

That would go into motion on Monday, meaning this week, students from those 5 schools who can’t get to school are remote, and those who can are in-person.

“We’re working on what we’re calling our pivot plans, knowing that drivers could resign, we need to go back to our ‘war room’ as we’re calling it, and work on solutions,” Myers-Small said.

Tyquan Rivera, the man who was convicted as a teenager of shooting a Rochester police officer, pleaded guilty to drug charges Wednesday and will spend 15 years in prison.

As part of the plea, he will be sent to state prison for 15 years after his sentencing, which is scheduled to take place in October. He’ll also be subjected to three years of post release supervision. In addition to pleading guilty to the drug sale, he also agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $840.00.

Rivera was 14 years old when he shot Officer Anthony DiPonzio in the back of the head on Dayton Street in 2009. Rivera was denied parole three times before being released in 2016 after serving two-thirds of his maximum sentence.

Numerous anonymous internal complaints on the county’s tip line accuse the Sheriff Kevin Henderson and other higher-ups of sexually harassing employees of the sheriff’s office creating a toxic work environment.

Following the Public Safety Committee Meeting, Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt highlighted the tipping point when Sheriff Kevin Henderson allegedly tried to intervene in investigations about his leadership.

Since Sheriff Henderson refused to resign, the Public Safety Committee passed two resolutions giving the Investigations Committee Subpoena power over the Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate the matter. Also, develop a Taskforce to remove the 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Division from the Sheriff to a new entity.

Both these resolutions will be brought to the entire board of supervisors Thursday night to be voted on. Sheriff Henderson thus far has not responded to our requests for comment on these new allegations.

Chenelly was going to leave the service and become an English teacher. That all changed on 9/11. He was in Pakistan on October 7, the first day of the actual forces on the ground — crossing over into Afghanistan.

Of the current government now in control of Afghanistan he says, “I don’t trust the Taliban, that’s the bottom line.” Adding as long as they are in charge of that strategic part of the world, we are again in danger.

Cooler weather hangs tight into Friday as highs struggle to touch 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Our weekend continues to look warmer with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to close to 80 degrees.

Saturday looks dry, but we’ll be watching a slow moving front to our north Sunday. If it manages to stay to our north, we’ll enjoy another dry day Sunday.

Our temperatures next week will hinge heavily on which side of that front we’re on.