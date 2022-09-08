ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

A Greece Central School District employee was fired Wednesday after producing a weapon during an altercation on school grounds, the district announced in a statement.

At around 7:45 a.m., police say two adults who had been “in a dispute” driving on Mt. Read Boulevard pulled their separate cars into the parking lot of Odyssey Academy, located on Maiden Lane.

According to Greece Police Department (GPD) officials, Rochester resident Olga M. Martinez pulled out a firearm during the incident.

She then walked into the school, leaving the firearm in a glove box in her car, GPD officials said.

The school was put into lockdown while the situation was investigated by both district safety officers and GPD.

Martinez was located in the school’s kitchen area, and was detained without incident. District officials say her employment has been terminated.

She has been charged with the felonies criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, and criminal possession of a firearm, rifle, or shotgun in a sensitive location, as well as the misdemeanor menacing in the second degree.

She did have a valid NYS pistol permit at the time of arrest.

“This is not the news we want to be sharing on the first day of school but we hope you can take some solace in the fact that our security system worked,” GCSD said in their initial statement. “Students and staff were never in any danger and the school day has continued uninterrupted.”

Palmyra-Macedon schools were placed on lockout due to a nearby police investigation involving a gun, school officials said Wednesday.

According to investigators, Palmyra police were called to West Jackson Street around 10:30 a.m. for the report of a stolen vehicle. When officers got to the scene, they found Michael Robinson, 48, inside the vehicle.

Police said Robinson would not leave the vehicle. Officers believed he had a weapon, so state troopers and Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene.

The school district was notified of the incident before 11 a.m. and they placed the high school, middle school, and primary school on lockout as classes proceeded as normal — although nobody was allowed in or out of the building.

Police said Robinson was taken into custody without incident after hours of negotiations. Charges are pending.

The lockout was lifted around 3 p.m. after school officials were notified the situation was secured. Parents were able to pick up their children following the end of the lockout.

School officials in a statement said:

“We understand this situation may have created challenges for families, but this procedure was in effect for the safety of all involved.

We’re grateful for our connection with local police, and for your patience and understanding with the District Implemented its Safety Plans.“

No official information has been released as to what the incident was.

It was the first day of school for many local districts, including our area’s biggest, the Rochester City School District.

This year’s start for the district is being overseen by yet another superintendent, Carmine Peluso.

Peluso is no stranger to the RCSD, having been a school principal before moving up into administration. He’s the current interim superintendent, taking the job after Lesli Myers-Small made an early departure.

Peluso said the first day went well, most notably with most transportation issues having been resolved since last year’s bussing debacle. He says he has had to boost safety measures in schools following a recent uptick in violence in the hallways.

There have also been hundreds of open staff positions, but Peluso said they currently do have a teacher for every class, with a catch:

“We’re filling our teacher spots with teachers that have certifications that might not be in a position that they’re currently in,” Peluso said. “We’re filling them with four-year graduate degrees. What we really need to do is support those teachers to make sure they have the instructional background. We’re out spots, but we’re no different than the national teacher shortage that we’re seeing across the country right.”

When asked if he had any hopes of becoming a permanent superintendent with the district, Peluso said he just wants to concentrate on getting this new school year off the ground.

Earl was a bomb-sniffing dog who helped find enemy explosive devices in Afghanistan, protecting our troops. The 15-year-old Labrador had a final procession down Route 31 in the Village of Palmyra Wednesday, before being put to rest.

Earl was alongside his Marine Corps owner Brad O’Keefe overseas before the two were reunited nine years ago. The dog survived several IED explosions in Afghanistan and later helped Brad with that all-important transition from active duty to civilian life.

Their bond was extremely strong: the bond between Marine and man’s best friend.

Brad’s wife, Kara, says having Earl in the house allowed Brad to move forward in life, sensing his anxiety and sadness — serving as a sort of therapeutic presence.

“He did two tours in Afghanistan,” she said. This little pooch survived several IED explosions and saved so many lives, including Brad’s, and then he served in the Rhode Island State Police Department, and has been with us ever since.”

“He’s always just been real easy going,” Brad said. “No matter what’s going on I know I can count on him to be there.”

Samantha Wilson with the Wayne County Veteran Service Agency helped Brad after service. She spoke on the importance of dogs downrange.

“As a veteran myself, we can’t complete the mission without those added resources like Earl,” said Wilson.

Brad says even with years in the Corps under his belt, Wednesday was one of his toughest days. “It was always nice being able to come home and just know that my buddy who had my back in Afghanistan is still here with me,” he said.

Earl was put to rest just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at home in Brad’s arms.

Some local lawmakers are hoping a new redistricting map will be approved. The change would create five Black-majority districts in the Monroe County Legislature.

But not everyone is excited about this, including the majority of Democrats in the legislature. Those Democrats feel it might lead to less diversity in the ranks.

Lisa Nicolay, the Republican Board of Elections Commissioner, says every 10 years there’s a census, and after that districts are checked out. “If there are changes in population and people move, we have re-districting so that every county legislator represents approximately the same number of people,” she said.

The population of the county is divided into 29 sections of people. There is a push to make five sections majority Black districts, which could then — possibly— elect five Black lawmakers to the legislature.

It’s a discussion two years in the making.

“We actually have a bipartisan map that is truly bipartisan. There were actually Democrats that were in the room and helped develop the map,” Nicolay said.

Nicolay and other Republicans support the addition of adding five majority Black districts. All Democrats in the caucus, minus Legislator Rachel Barnhart, are opposed to the move.

“For some reason, the Democrats have chosen not to continue to support the map,” she said.

The Democratic Caucus said Wednesday in a statement — they are committed to ensuring all minorities have a fair voice. They say this re-districting will pack Black and Hispanic residents into fewer districts and create a solid white majority district in the city. The map from 2011 actually had 6 majority-minority districts.

Nicolay says at the end of the day, based on population changes, this is fair and thought-out. She hopes Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will sign off on this.

“We have to implement the map. So the longer it takes, the more drawn-out it is, if we go to court, those are all things that are going to negatively impact the electoral system,” she said.

The proposition will be sent to the legislature Tuesday for voting. Nicolay is presuming it will be approved, then it will go to County Executive Adam Bello’s desk.

Full Statement from Democratic Caucus

The majority of the members of the Democratic Caucus of the Monroe County Legislature express the following:

1) We Democrats are committed to ensuring all minority communities have a fair voice and

strong advocacy in the legislature;

2) We Democrats are committed to ensuring neighborhoods and communities are protected;

3) We Democrats are committed to ending years of Republican gerrymandering; and

4) We Democrats are committed to following the law.

The current map, enacted in 2011 has six (6) majority-minority districts. The plan currently being proposed packs Black and Hispanic (Latino/a/x) residents into fewer districts and creates a new solid white majority district in the City of Rochester. That is unacceptable.

Clouds and precipitation will slowly fade as we crossover to the afternoon. That will help support temperatures climbing into the 70s. Once we clear that sky out, we’ll keep it clear for a few days.