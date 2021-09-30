Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, September 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Two people were arrested Wednesday after a fatal overnight stabbing at Durand Eastman Park. The victim, identified as James Wooden, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say police were called to the Pullman and Minder Street area around the same time. There they found Kristin Dean-Krueger, 29, and Shannon Reinholtz, 39. Police say officers “were able to quickly determine” the call was related to the fatal stabbing.

Dean-Krueger and Rienholtz were arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

This is Rochester’s 61st homicide of the year, more than any year in the past decade.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson resigned Wednesday. The resignation went into effect immediately.

The results of an investigation sparked by a number of complaints to an anonymous tip line were “extremely concerning and highlight the poor leadership, lack of integrity and low employee morale within the [sheriff’s] office.,” Ontario County Board of Supervisors stated.

Officials say those anonymous complaints accused Henderson and other higher-ups of sexually harassing employees of the sheriff’s office, creating a toxic work environment. Henderson was also accused of seeking to retaliate against the complainants.

Henderson previously said he would not resign. As a result, the Ontario County Public Safety Committee passed two resolutions giving an investigations committee subpoena power to pursue the matter.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing girl Wednesday evening.

Investigators say Anna Kelly was last seen at a friend’s house in Henrietta around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as 5’6″ and 135 lbs.

Hikers and bikers who explore Durand Eastman Park every day are reeling after the body of a 61 year old man was discovered off Zoo Road early Wednesday morning.

The park officially closed at dusk, but by daytime locals boasted about the beautiful scenery and good weather making the park a relaxing get away. Typically leaving no trouble for those who enjoy nature.

“Finding out about the murder I thought we’ll I got Charlie so I’m sure he would protect me if someone came after me”, Failla said. “I’m more comfortable because I don’t know if I’d come up here by myself.”

AEW’s Maxwell Jacob Freidman, known as MJF, wrote on Twitter Tuesday night: “Just landed. Holy mother of god Rochester has literally nothing going for it.”

Others pointed out popular positives like Wegmans, our museums, popular restaurants and things to do while in town, like Wednesday’s final Food Truck Rodeo of the year. Some simply agreed and called the city “Rottenchester.”

Pittsford high school students held a joint walk-out Wednesday, protesting the district’s response to what’s described as a “disturbing” racist video that surface this past weekend, and a lack of consequences for the student who made it.

Close to 500 students holding ‘Black Lives Matter’ posters gathered around Jaylen Wims, a senior at Pittsford who helped lead the conversation and asked the district’s faculty to take action against race-involved incidents.

Students say although this video was upsetting, they are protesting how the district overall responds to incidents of racism or inequality that take place.

“I know so many people, so many of my friends, who don’t even…,” Ameera Duarte, a junior at Pittsford said. “They’ll experience something racist in school and they don’t even feel comfortable enough to go to the school to report it because they know they’ll do nothing and time and time again that has just been proven.”

Pittsford Central School District Superintendent Michael Pero was present at the student rally. He said the community is listening and pledged to work alongside students to stop racism in the schools.

“I’m sorry, this happened,” Pero said. “I’m sorry, if you’ve experienced any kind of racism in our schools. What our code of conduct would say, in situations like this is that we suspend a student and then we have a hearing where an impartial hearing officer comes in, listens to the case, and then makes a recommendation based on what the next step should be. And and so we are taking that level of severity in this incident.”

While there could be a random shower or two through the day Thursday, skies will otherwise be partly cloudy with highs that struggle to get to 60 degrees. That will mark the coolest day of our workweek before we start to modestly rebound from there.

Weekend Weather:

Rain is becoming increasingly likely into Sunday as an area of weak low pressure develops near the region. For those with outdoor plans, Saturday will be your best bet.