Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, September 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Body camera footage from March surfaced Wednesday, and it shows an encounter between a Black man and Rochester police officers before his death; an incident that the New York State Attorney General’s office is currently investigating.

The family of Daniel Prude, the Black man who died in March, intends to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Rochester, according to activists and attorneys representing the family.

MORE:

Protesters were arrested at the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester Wednesday after Black Lives Matter activists were barred from attending Mayor Lovely Warren and Police Chief La’Ron Singletary’s press conference about the death of a Black man in March after an altercation with police.

A total of nine protesters were arrested, including local Black Lives Matter organizers Stanley Martin and Ashley Gantt, after police only allowed media inside the building for the press conference. Barriers were then put up outside the Public Safety Building.

Community Justice Initiative will be holding a press conference on Thursday morning to address the death of Daniel Prude — who died after an encounter with officers from the Rochester Police Department. The incident is currently being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on the steps of Rochester City Hall, 30 Church Street.

The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1.

The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

Housing advocates say the Trump administration’s surprise national moratorium on evictions only delays a wave of crushing debt and homelessness, and an attorney representing landlords questions whether the measure is aimed at voters ahead of the November election.

The White House announced Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would act under its broad powers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The measure would forbid landlords from evicting anyone for failure to pay rent, providing the renter meets four criteria.

SUNY Oneonta has confirmed dozens more cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The college said 44 new cases were found.

The school contacted the affected students and moved them into isolation. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 289, and the school year has just started.

A little less than one tenth of an inch of rainfall was officially recorded in Rochester yesterday. The rain was most welcome by most gardens lawns and farm fields given the deficit that’s been accumulated since the beginning of June.

In a nutshell, Thursday looks quite nice with a caliber of warmth that will be more enjoyable given the drop in humidity that’s ahead. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s. A cold front will arrive around midnight tonight carrying with it a broken line of showers and gusty winds. Behind that front, temperatures and humidity levels will drop.

Our holiday weekend starts lovely with abundant sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers appear possible Monday, but models admittedly are having a hard time with next week’s pattern, and confidence remains lower than usual.