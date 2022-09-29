ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
- 3-year-old critically injured in shootout on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester
- Fmr. Mayor Lovely Warren calls out Democrats opposed to 5 Black districts
- No criminal charges in fatal Monroe County Sheriff’s Office patrol car crash
- Rochester firefighter Elvis Reyes laid to rest following funeral ceremony
- Tim Hortons selling coffee for 25 cents in celebration of National Coffee Day
Weather forecast: Clouds lose their grip and sun slowly emerges
Our Thursday starts with lingering clouds, set to gradually melt away into the afternoon. That clear sky will likely lead to our coldest night of the season Thursday night into Friday morning.