Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, September 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

The jury announced that fired Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid of Taylor’s home on the night of March 13.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Wednesday a COVID-19 salivia swab test, developed in New York state, has been granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The saliva swab test, developed by SUNY Upstate Medical University and Quadrant Biosciences, has been used to test on SUNY campuses, but will now be brought to a greater scale statewide, officials say.

Rev. Lewis Stewart of the United Christian Leadership Ministry spoke with local protestors on the grand jury’s decision.

“We know people are gonna be angry. We know people are gonna be outraged. Let’s not provoke violence. Let’s demonstrate peacefully. Let’s register people to vote.”

In less than a month’s time, the Rochester Police Department spent nearly $1.4 million in overtime costs to monitor Daniel Prude protests.

The exact figures — submitted by RPD to Rochester City Council Monday — was $1,395,580.96 from August 31 through September 20.

Steps away from the site of the mass shooting that killed two and injured fourteen, activists demonstrated Wednesday to put a stop to gun violence.

Jerome Brown, an activist in the Albany area, made the journey to Rochester to join the Wednesday demonstration.

“We have to change,” said Brown. “We have to change our perception on how we deal with issues, we have to change how we deal with conflict, and we have to know that there is an alternative way.”

The man arrested for the triple homicide on Chili Avenue in 2014 has pleaded guilty.

Marlando Allen, 40, pleaded guilty to three counts of second degree murder for the Feb. 22, 2014 murder of Michael Nelson, Jaqueline Simmons and Jermeliah Simmons, who were all found dead in an apartment on Chili Avenue.

The day to day warming trend continues today. The one small proverbial fly in the ointment with today’s weather comes with the approach of a weakening cold front this afternoon. This may trigger an isolated shower this afternoon. It will be more the exception rather than the rule, and shouldn’t be a reason to cancel plans as any shower would be brief and fleeting. Temperatures today will again top out in the upper 70s to near 80.

As the weakening cold front fizzles and fades to our north tonight dry conditions return with some partial clearing developing. Temperatures will dip back into the middle 50s. A summer-like feel is in store for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The overall trend has been favoring a later shift in when we see our next big rain chances with most of Sunday looking more dry than not, but it still looks to be our last shot of summer warmth with chances for some scattered showers.

All eyes then shift to a highly amplified pattern that will set us up for not only some increased chances for much needed rain into Monday, but for some cooler temperatures to make its return into next week.