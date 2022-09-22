ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
- 1 killed, 4 wounded in Rochester shootings Wednesday night
- Greece woman charged with murdering husband of 40 years, pleads not guilty
- NY Attorney General: RPD sergeant murdered Rochester 911 phone operator
- City officials announce the passing of Rochester firefighter
- Blind mom warns of door-to-door housing scam in Irondequoit
Weather forecast: Welcome to fall!
Clouds are around and a few scattered rain showers are moving out this morning. That trend does not last long as northerly flow over Lake Ontario keeps rain showers around.