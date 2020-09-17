Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, September 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

The mayor sat down with News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak Wednesday to talk about accountability, protocol, and more. The full transcription is available below, and you can click the video player above to see the full interview.

Protester began camping outside Rochester City Hall on Tuesday morning and continue to occupy the area into Thursday morning. Organizers with Free the People ROC said they would remain until their demands are met.

The Rochester City Council heard from constituents via Zoom Wednesday, in light of the police-involved death of Daniel Prude and subsequent protests.

Many callers raised concerns about the methods used by Rochester police during protests, including police use of pepper rounds on protesters.

The Rochester City School District has plans to lay off 221 non-teaching positions: 67% of their food service staff, and 57% of their school safety officers — those percentages also based off of current vacancies.

All of this as the RCSD tries to overcome financial difficulties that have only grown worse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Eastman Kodak’s stock rose on Wednesday after a special committee to oversee an internal review of activity by the company’s CEO, found no wrongdoing.

Kodak’s stock rose more than 70% shortly after the market opened Wednesday, dropping slightly throughout the afternoon but still held a 35% gain as of 1 p.m.

Yesterday’s sun was filtered so much by the high altitude smoke layer that it impacted how high temperatures climbed. Most spots never made it beyond the middle 70s in and around Rochester while those areas south of the Thruway managed to get closer to 80. This was likely our last good shot of warmth this week.

Today:

The cold front that has arrived is moisture starved but will have enough lift associated with it to set the stage for a lot of clouds along with a spot of light rain or even a bit of drizzle early on. With crisp, Fall-like air moving in our highs will likely only be in the lower 60s. The air should dry out a bit later in the day allowing for perhaps a sneak peek of sun. Our cooler trend will continue into the end of the week and this weekend with not much rain in the short term forecast.

Friday and Beyond:

High pressure will dominate the forecast into the weekend bringing with it several rounds of cool nights with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s, and cool afternoons with highs Friday and beyond in the upper 50s. Despite the sunshine this weekend the air will be cool enough to warrant the extra layer or two heading out the door. For those with a green thumb, this weekend starting with Friday night may be a good time to bring those sensitive plants indoors, especially Sunday night into Monday with temperatures in spots likely inching closer and closer to the freezing mark.

The coolest night looks to be Sunday into Monday with lows likely in the upper 30s with some spots likely getting even cooler. Then the end of next week looks to feature a decent warm up with increasing chances for precipitation, but likely not enough to satisfy any moisture starved gardens.