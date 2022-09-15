ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

One person was hospitalized after suffering burns and approximately 10 adults and five children were displaced following a house fire on Jefferson Avenue early Thursday morning.

According to officials on scene, fire crews from several units arrived at 179 Jefferson Avenue near the intersection of West Main Street around 5:30 a.m. for the report of a house fire.

Firefighters found large clouds of smoke coming from the roof of the building and immediately began attacking the structure from the outside.

Officials say the fire originated on the second floor and caused smoke and water damage to spread across the entire home. The Rochester Fire Department deemed the house uninhabitable.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes at which time a resident inside was located with burns on their lower extremity according to police. They were transported to a nearby hospital where they await treatment. An additional 15 people are receiving assistance from RedCross.

Authorities are working to determine what led to the early morning blaze. Jefferson Avenue near Main Street was blocked off from pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Wegmans SCAN app is a smartphone application that allows customers to scan their own groceries as they shop, avoiding long check-out lines.

However, the app will no longer be available starting this coming Sunday. As voiced on social media, many folks in the community are not looking forward to it.

Tracey Taylor from Pittsford said the app became a necessity for her grocery trips.

“I go in, I know where everything is, I have my bags all sorted and I’m in and out and it’s a breeze,” Taylor said.

Taylor was a beta-tester for the app before it launched in 2020 and said using the app is her way of saving time at the store so she can maximize time at home.

“Now that I’ve been using it for three consistent years, I’m like a machine. It is such a time saver. I think it has literally cut my shopping time by three-quarters,” Taylor said.

The application was initially created during the COVID pandemic to offer customers an option to shop in-store in a contactless fashion.

“When the pandemic hit, it was like the best thing we could have possibly asked for because nobody else touches your food except for you and it was one less thing I had to worry about,” Taylor said.

According to store officials, the grocery chain is pulling the plug due to shoplifting losses experienced during the app’s period of use, something Taylor said she understands as a former Wegmans employee but wishes there was alternative technology.

“I think that in the real world, we know that people do dishonest things. And unfortunately, I think that’s what happened in this instance. I think that it is probably a lot more than we think it actually is in terms of what the losses are. My hope is that they will come up with another type of technology,” Taylor said. “It’s just so much easier to be able to cut down my shopping time and then be able to dedicate my time to my family so yeah, I’m going to have less of that now.”

Wegmans did suggest the technology may return to the customer’s hands at a later point.

“We’ve learned a lot and we will continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline your shopping experience for the future. The losses experienced from this program prevent us from continuing to make in its current state,” signed Colleen Wegman in customer emails sent Monday.

A number of SCAN App users received a $20 voucher for purchases upon the announcement.

A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting along Merrimac Street in the city.

Officers were called to Merrimac Street near Hudson Avenue shortly before 8:00 p.m. They found a 58-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Police said he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

A portion of Merrimac Street was closed for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

When it comes to the high bills facing RG&E customers, there’s no “one” answer. “It’s a number of different things,” said Patricia Nilsen, President and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E.

She says some of it is being identified as delivery charges, which she says have actually not changed. “It’s the supply portion. RG&E’s required to bill customers for the actual supply price.”

That price comes down to things she says we’ve all been hearing about. “The war in Ukraine, and certainly supply prices we’re seeing over the COVID period and since have gone up,” Nilsen said. She added this winter, RG&E is anticipating another hit with supply prices.

And on the billing irregularities for those on community energy programs, Nilsen says they’re working on it.

“Our bills were getting kicked out of our system, we had to manually process them,” she added. “We just installed a new system this past weekend.”

The New York State Public Service Commission confirmed Wednesday they are actively investigating the quality of service from RG&E. Here is their full statement:

The Commission takes service quality and billing very seriously. In the PSC’s most recent service quality report, RG&E was penalized $900,000 for missing its bill service quality metric. Department of Public Service staff is actively investigating/scrutinizing service quality in RG&E’s ongoing rate case and will provide recommendations to the Commission on areas of improvement. Ensuring that customer bills are sent out timely and accurately is the singular responsibility of the utility, and the Department will hold RG&E accountable for any billing errors while ensuring customers are held harmless.

The case information can be found on the PSC website.

And Nilsen said some of the billing issues come down to indoor meters — and customers not having a reading in a while. “Once we get inside and get the read, we have to bill them based on actual use — which could be more or less than what they’ve used in the past,” she said.

And to make the lives of customers easier, RG&E is rolling out Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) “smart meters.” Gone will be the days of meter readers coming to your house. Coming out over the next few years, you’ll be able to read your meter online, or on your phone via the RG&E app.

“They will have actual bills every month. And they will be able to make some powerful decisions on their energy use, if they choose to do so,” she said.

The smart meters will also alert RG&E should your power go out. “…without them having to call us. Although, we encourage customers to call in any problems they have,” said Nilsen.

If you’re having trouble paying a high bill, she says there are options. Please reach out. “We’ll work with them to make it easy,” she said, and added, “we hear our customers and their concerns about billing — and we do apologize to those who have had billing issues with us in the past.”

Update

Law enforcement discovered and neutralized a trip wire attached to a firearm pointed at the front door of the East Rochester residence on DePaul Street. The East Rochester Police Department announced that as of 12 p.m. DePaul Street is open to traffic, and the shelter-in-place is lifted.

“I’m going to give you a general overview of what we found. It was a tripwire of fishing line, it appears, that’s attached to a long gun pointed at the front door and it appears to be in an effort where someone comes through the front door they may activate the tripwire and then caused the firearm to discharge,” said Chief Deputy Mike Fowler with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Magill lives on the corner of De Paul Drive and tells News 8 he first noticed police on scene around 9 a.m., but didn’t think much of it.

While he’s only lived in the area for a few years, the way the situation unfolded was a surprise.

“Again the only thing that we have seen in this neighborhood is the occasional sickness where an ambulance will come maybe every once in a great while… maybe a question mark of why are the police at this house or that house but nothing like this nothing out of out of the norm,” Magill said.

Police did confirm a deceased man was found inside the home. The Medical Examiner arrived on scene just before 1:00 p.m. Police say there will be further updates when a positive identification is completed.

Original

In response to the potential social media threat at Rochester General Hospital, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the East Rochester Police Department taped off a house on DePaul Drive in East Rochester Wednesday morning.

The threat was a livestream made by a suicidal individual, officials said, who is now dead inside the home. Due to the contents of the video, officials believe the deceased male may have had some kind of explosive device.

At this time, no attempts of entry have been made into the house, East Rochester Police Department Sargent Noah Fast said. Instead, law enforcement is utilizing drone technology to surveille the house. Once either an explosive device is identified — or confirmed to not be dangerous — officials will enter the house to retrieve the deceased male.

The potential threat prompted a lockdown at Rochester General Hospital shortly before 2 a.m., which lasted until around 9:30 a.m., at which point officials deemed the hospital safe from any kind of threat.

While the age and identity of the person have not been confirmed, law enforcement did confirm the safety of the individual’s mother, who also lived at the residence.

Upon identifying the location of the individual, the Rochester Police Department contacted the East Rochester Police Department, which prompted the scene on DePaul Drive.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The core of the colder air will settle in Thursday night into Friday morning, allowing widespread 40s to greet us around daybreak Friday.