Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, September 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy held a press conference Wednesday related to protests last week in Rochester, gatherings he said turned violent.

Kennedy announced two people were arrested on federal charges for impeding law enforcement during civil disorder. Adam Green, 20, of Dansville, and Dallas Williams Smothers, also 20, of Rochester, each face a prison sentence of up to five years and/or a $250,000 fine.

For the eighth consecutive night since news of Daniel Prude’s death first became public, demonstrators gathered in Rochester to demand justice, and it was the forth straight night that thing remained relatively peaceful.

The gathering began around 7:30 p.m. in Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square in downtown Rochester. Around 9:30 p.m. the group marched towards the Public Safety Building, arriving around 9:45 p.m.

Rochester Police Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo held a press conference Wednesday to call for Mayor Lovely Warren’s resignation.

“There’s a need for change,” Mazzeo said. “When we have a command staff walk out the door, something is wrong. I think too many people are involved in this that know the truth, and I hope the others learn soon.”

The mayor responded shortly thereafter with a statement, which called on Mazzeo himself to resign.

Mayor Lovely Warren says she didn’t know the Daniel Prude case involved anything other than a drug overdose until she saw the body camera footage, on August 4.

She’s been under fire for failing to let the community know after that. Wednesday on WXXI Connections, City Council President Loretta Scott said that on August 20, Mayor Warren told her about Prude’s death — but only mentioned the drug overdose.

All of this brought a curt response from city hall. It was within two days of seeing the video in early August, the mayor fully briefed Scott about the matter — and Scott never requested to see the video.

Hanane Mouhib — the woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son Abraham Cardenas in 2018 — has been found not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect.

April 5, 2018, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home of Mouhib in the Town of Sweden for a domestic disturbance. Upon their arrival, they found the decapitated body of Cardenas.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Ms. Mouhib had been discharged after ‘minimal improvement’ from a psychiatric inpatient admission less than two weeks prior.

High-risk fall sports will no longer be able to play in 2020.

The NYSPHAA announced on Wednesday evening football, volleyball, and competitive cheerleading will be moved to what is now called Fall Sports Season II. The second fall sports season will begin on March 1, 2021 and likely conclude by May 1, 2021 to reduce overlap with the regular spring sports season. All state-sponsored championships for fall sports, including for the delayed high-risk sports, are still canceled.

Areas of dense fog will linger through mid morning through a good portion of Western New York. Allow a little extra time to get to where you need to go as the visibility will at times be below 1 mile.

Most of the area will see nothing more than a mostly cloudy sky today and the odd shower once the fog lifts. High temperatures today will remain in the lower and middle 70s in Rochester. It will be a touch warmer, but not as warm as yesterday, south of the Thruway. Expect highs to drop further on Friday. We’ll see temperatures into the upper 60s with abundant sunshine. We’ll split our upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be equally warm with highs roughly around 80 degrees. That’s where the comparisons end. Saturday remains dry, but Sunday will feature rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Plan accordingly!