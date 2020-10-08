Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, October 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

In normal times, vice presidential debates don’t matter much. But in an election year as wild as 2020, everything is magnified.

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday faced considerable pressure to boost coronavirus-stricken President Donald Trump’s flagging reelection hopes as he trails in national and battleground state polls.

Red Creek Central School District in Wayne County announced the cancellation of sporting events due to COVID-19.

The school district confirmed a staff member tested positive for the virus. Because of the contact across the district, sports have been cancelled for now.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras and Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger announced Wednesday the campus will switch to virtual learning for two weeks.

The change will be effective Thursday.

Residence halls and libraries will remain open, as will classrooms used as “student study spaces”. Counseling and other services will remain available.

The governor said the state continues to focus on the hotspot zip codes, including new restrictions announced Tuesday, which included color-coded regulations regarding education, religious worship, social gatherings and business activity rules in areas of higher infection rate.

The hotspots zip codes are primarily downstate, mostly in Rockland, Orange, and Nassau Counties, as well as Brooklyn and Queens in New York City. Broome County in Southern Tier also has a hotspot zip code in the Binghamton area, but it isn’t in the state’s top 20 most infectious zip codes as of Wednesday.

Brand new buses are hitting the road in Rochester, and they’re completely electric.

The Regional Transit Service is celebrating the addition of its first 10 electric buses to its fleet. This is the first phase of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to have 25% of the state’s bus fleet be electric by the year 2025, and 100% emission free by 2035.

ESPN is reporting that two more Tennessee Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19.

This could put Sunday’s game against the Bills in Nashville in jeopardy. Nearly two dozen players and staff tested positive for the virus last week.

Hurricane Delta emerged into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and headed toward Louisiana after making landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun, toppling trees and cutting power to residents of the Yucatan peninsula’s resort-studded coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Delta made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near Puerto Morelos, around 6:30 a.m. ET. It was a Category 2 hurricane at landfall with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

There was no shortage of intrigue, volatility, and variability with yesterday’s weather thanks to a fresh cold front and its passage during the day. We had everything from strong and gusty winds to downpours and thunder. Small pea sized hail was even reported in some spots.

The breeze will still be a lot cooler today but not nearly as “fresh” as High pressure builds into the area. That said, a lake effect pattern sets up keeping a northwesterly flow across the relatively warmer waters of the Great Lakes. An “upstream connection” with Georgian Bay and Lake Huron means a variably cloudy sky along with a few lake effect rain showers. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.

A disturbance tracking across the Lakes in the upper levels of the atmosphere will trigger an additional shower or two later tonight. It will also keep the sky rather cloudy preventing temperatures from dropping too much. Look for lows tonight in the middle and upper 40s.

As high pressure keeps things quiet on Friday we’ll see lots of sunshine and temperatures that will warm day to day into the mid 60s to end our week. Highs on Saturday look to rise into the 70s as a brief intrusion of mild air returns the region with slight chances for a late day sprinkle. As a warm front approaches the area late on Saturday, there will be slight chances for a passing shower into Sunday as of right now. However, more significant chances for rain return to start the new week as remnants of Delta look likely to bring increased moisture and above average temperatures towards the middle of next week.