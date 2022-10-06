ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
- RPD: No suspicion of criminal intent after pedestrian dies on Brown St. in Rochester
- Help wanted: What 45,000 Micron jobs in CNY will mean for Rochester region
- Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on Champlain St.
- Home-growing medical marijuana now legal in New York State
- What’s Good: Harriet Tubman boat, Bills win, Black Button expands
Weather forecast: One more warm day before the cold front
We start off clear this morning and temperatures are in the 40s. Highs today will have no trouble spiking into the lower 70s despite thickening clouds cover.