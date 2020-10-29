Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, October 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

New York State Police officials say a Wayne County woman has been charged with murder for her husband’s death.

Officials say police responded to an address in the Village of Clyde Sunday for the report of a missing adult male, 59-year-old Rafael Martinez.

Wednesday, police recovered the body of Martinez from the Seneca River in Cayuga County.

Some new details regarding the canceled Amber Alert earlier out of Orleans County.

Officials from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office say missing 2-month-old Natalie Huntington was found safe with extended family in Auburn, New York.

St. John Fisher College announced on Wednesday that it is delaying the start to its spring semester in 2021.

The semester — original scheduled to begin January 11 — is now scheduled to begin February 1 and continue through May 1.

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials are investigating a potential COVID-19 exposure at Char Steak & Lounge in Rochester after an employee tested positive.

Officials urge anyone who was sitting or standing in the bar area at the following times to contact the department of public health at (585) 753-5555 or emailing COVID19@monroecounty.gov.

Six addition people have died from the coronavirus and 23 more people have testing positive — bringing the Steuben County total to 1,075, according to health officials.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County is now at 80.

“The individuals were all residents of Corning Center and died sometime between September 30 and October 17. The facility failed to notify Public Health of the deaths at the time they occurred, under previously established communication protocols, leading to this reporting delay,” a statement frmo officials reads.

Fans of the Amerks and the Knighthawks will have to wait a bit longer to see their favorite teams back in action.

Today, the AHL and the NLL both announced delays to the beginning of the season. The AHL has set an anticipated start date for their season to February 5, 2021. The NLL is targeting a start date of the weekend of April 9th-April 11th 2021.

Hurricane Zeta slammed into the storm-weary Gulf Coast on Wednesday, pelting the New Orleans metro area with rain and howling winds that ripped apart buildings, knocked out power to thousands and threatened to push up to 9 feet of sea water inland in a region already pounded by multiple storms this year.

The storm killed at least one person, a 55-year-old man who a Louisiana coroner said was electrocuted by a downed power line in New Orleans, and officials said life-threatening conditions would last into Thursday.

Have the rain gear handy before stepping out the door as you’ll most definitely need it by this afternoon.

Thursday looks to stay dry to start before the next round of rain returns early afternoon, moving in from south to north and overspreading most of the region by the evening. As cold air from behind this system moves in, expect rain to change over to some wet flakes mainly across higher elevations. As of now, the threat for everyone to see significant snowflakes looks unimpressive as trends in the models continue to place the storm system much farther south than anticipated. The best chance to see some wet flakes will be south of the thruway across the Bristol hills with parts around Rochester still having the potential to see a few novelty flakes fly, but temperatures simply look too warm for anything to really accumulate.

The bulk of the storm system looks to provide a mainly dry but cool day on Friday as high pressure moving in that will be quick to provide an end to the precipitation before late morning. The next story will be the impressive intrusion of cold air moving for Saturday morning with temperatures likely in the 20s to start and Halloween looking to remain sunny, but cold with highs in the 40s.

Monday looks to be more impressive in terms of seeing snowflakes fly as lake effect snow looks more than likely with cold enough temperatures aloft before temperatures become more mild to end next week.

Here is an article on what could be our first snow of the season.