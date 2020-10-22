Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, October 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

The final presidential debate is tonight, and with just 12 days to go until election day, the candidates will try to win over undecided voters in key swing states.

Topics discussed will range from national security, to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch the debate on News 8 at 9pm Thursday.

According to the FBI, Russia and Iran have obtained American voter registration information.

Director Chris Wray says Americans should be confident all votes will be counted despite efforts to interfere with our election.

Wray said registered Democrats in four battleground states were sent threatening fake emails from Iran, warning them that people would come after them if they didn’t vote for President Trump. A top intelligence official says there will be consequences for those responsible.

Senate Democrats say they plan to boycott the scheduled vote to approve Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court later today.

Senator Schumer said Senate Democrats will not give the required quorum to hold an official vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he is planning a full senate vote on the nomination on Monday.

If approved, Barrett would extend the conservative majority on the supreme court from by a margin of six to three.

Senator Schumer says senate republicans are responsible for blocking the latest round of COVID-19 relief funding. Schumer called out majority leader senator Mitch McConnell after it was reported that McConnell urged the white house to hold off on approving any funding until after the election.

McConnel says Senate Democrats are to blame.

Steuben County is seeing an uptick in covid-19 cases. With over 900 total cases in the area, county officials are searching for answers on how to stop the spread.

Wednesday, Governor Cuomo placed Steuben County on an increased warning list.

Monroe County is seeing a large increase in positive cases as well. At the latest update, 86 new cases were reported with zero new deaths.

40 people are hospitalized in the finger lakes region, and 10 people were reported to be in the ICU Wednesday.