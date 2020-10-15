Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, October 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett lit up social media yesterday when it was revealed that all of her answers came from memory; the notepad in front of her was blank.

During a confirmation hearing on Oct. 13, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, asked Barrett what prepared material she had been referring to in in answering questions posed to her by the 22 Senate Judiciary Committee members.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday sought to shore up support from constituencies that not so long ago he thought he had in the bag: big business and voters in the red state of Iowa.

In a morning address to business leaders, he expressed puzzlement that they would even consider supporting his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, arguing that his own leadership was a better bet for a strong economy. Later, the president held his third campaign rally in three nights, this time in Iowa, a state he won handily in 2016 but where Biden is making a late push.

New interim Rochester Police Chief, Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, was sworn into office Wednesday morning, becoming the first female police chief in the two-century history of the Rochester Police Department.

Mayor Lovely Warren announced late last month that she would be taking over the department, after former chief La’Ron Singletary was fired in the wake of Daniel Prude’s death.

One person driving a dirt bike was killed after an accident in Irondequoit on Wednesday evening.

According to the Irondequoit Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Culver and Whitlock Road around 7:40 p.m. for the report of an accident. “The accident involved a dirt bike travelling northbound on Culver Road and a vehicle turning from southbound on Culver Road to Whitlock Road,” a statement from IPD reads.

hortly after the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can end the 2020 census, a text message went out to field supervisors in Northern California telling them to start collecting the iPhones their census takers use for gathering household information during their door-knocking.

It was the fifth time in two months that they were given a new end date — this one Thursday — for the head count of everyone living in the U.S.

Video shows a Zamboni on fire at Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex in Rochester.

Sources say it happened during a youth hockey practice, and the fire was put out as soon as the Zamboni pulled off the ice.

Today offers up what I like to call classic “scorecard weather” in that you basically need a scorecard to keep track of all the changes coming your way as the day progresses.

The day starts dry with a bit of partial sunshine. A cold front back to our west will mark some time allowing a surge of mild air to spike temperatures up to near 70 degrees by midday and early afternoon. Whenever there is sudden warmth in this part of the world during this time of the year there’s typically a busy breeze. This situation will not be an exception to that rule. Expect wind gusts through at least the first part of the day to be up around 35 or 40 mph especially in the higher ground south and west of Rochester ahead of the cold frontal passage. Clouds should gather quickly with the front’s approach mid-afternoon. Showers will break out as the front slides across the region. Temperatures will take a tumble dropping from the 60s to near 70 back into the lower 50s later this afternoon.

The temperature tumble continues into tonight. By Friday morning lows will be into the lower and middle 40s. Clouds will be “slow to go” during the day and there may even be a lake enhanced shower to start the day. Later in the afternoon, clouds should break for some sunshine, but it will be sharply cooler. Highs will only be into the mid 50s: a far cry from the warmth of today!

Expect the fresh cool feel of fall this weekend i you are making plans to enjoy the great outdoors. In fact, Saturday morning low temperatures should easily be down into the middle 30s in Rochester with parts of the Southern Tier seeing temperatures dip below freezing! According to reports from area “leaf peepers” and New York State officials, Cayuga County should see 80% change by the weekend with bright, peak red and yellow leaves. In Ontario County, spotters based in Canandaigua predict more than 65% change and peak conditions. There is slightly more color change in the southern portion of the county. In Seneca County, reports from Waterloo, Seneca Falls and Seneca Lake predict peak foliage by the weekend, with 75% color change and bright red and orange leaves.

You can check out the latest fall foliage photos YOU sent in to us HERE.