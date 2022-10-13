ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

  1. RPD: Henrietta man stabbed, injured during attempted robbery on Monroe Ave.
  2. PAB members call for acting manager to be fired
  3. COVID booster for kids 5-11 approved, local doctors frustrated parents holding back
  4. Judge rules New York State concealed carry gun laws will remain in effect amid appeal
  5. Lima native credits unique mentor after walking away with $10K on JEOPARDY!

Weather forecast: Rain and wind is here

Scattered showers will start to increase in coverage by daybreak with our cold front set to work through WNY mid to late morning.