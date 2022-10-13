ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
- RPD: Henrietta man stabbed, injured during attempted robbery on Monroe Ave.
- PAB members call for acting manager to be fired
- COVID booster for kids 5-11 approved, local doctors frustrated parents holding back
- Judge rules New York State concealed carry gun laws will remain in effect amid appeal
- Lima native credits unique mentor after walking away with $10K on JEOPARDY!
Weather forecast: Rain and wind is here
Scattered showers will start to increase in coverage by daybreak with our cold front set to work through WNY mid to late morning.