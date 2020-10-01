Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, October 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

The Rochester Police Department’s Bomb Squad has recovered a military device in a car that was parked in the area of Winton Road and Atlantic Avenue.

RPD said officers responded to the Mobile gas station at 575 N. Winton Road around 3 a.m. on Thursday for the report of a suspicious vehicle. While investigating, officers observed a suspicious unknown item inside the vehicle and RPD’s bomb squad was called to the scene.

The Steuben County Health Department reported Wednesday that five people in the county have died in the past week due to COVID-19.

Between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, five residents of Corning Center died. All of those who died were between the ages of 72 and 94. Two females were 82 and 94, and three males were 72, 78, and 80.

Democratic lawmakers serving in the Monroe County Legislature remain fractured over who holds the top leadership position in their Caucus.

“They chose me to be the Democratic leader,” said Legislator Yversha Roman (D-26) after a Wednesday press conference. “I am the Minority Leader of the Democratic Caucus and have been acting as such since I was voted in last month.”

A pharmaceutical collection event is being held in Clarkson on Thursday. Pharmaceutical waste, old medications and needles can be dropped off at Clarkson Town Court, 3655 Lake Road.

No appointment is needed and the collection will go from 3 to 7 p.m.

The New York State Thruway Authority says cashless tolling is coming in November. Projected revenue from tolls is expected to be 15-18 percent lower in 2020 than 2019.

Welcome to the month that for Rochester, Western New York, and the Finger Lakes is the epitome of the autumn season.

Unlike the last two days which brought more than its fair share of rainfall, today will feature a good chunk of “dry time” with clouds, intervals of sun, and nothing more than a couple of small showers primarily south of the Thruway associated with the heating of the day. .

Thursday will feature breaks of sun throughout the day that may allow some spots to reach the low 60s with more scattered rain possible, although there will be more dry time than most spots saw today. Don’t expect temperatures to move much as we head into the weekend as cooler air is here to stay as we jump into the month of October.

Friday will feature another round of scattered showers with highs in the 50s and drying conditions into the weekend. Low temperatures will slowly drop into the lower 40s with each passing day into the weekend as high pressure slides in.

Drier weather will make up much of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s Saturday with highs around 60 on Sunday, making it the pick day of the weekend with only limited chances for rain.