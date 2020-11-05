Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, November 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

President Donald Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said. However, at one Michigan location in question The Associated Press observed poll watchers from both sides monitoring on Wednesday.

Joe Biden won the battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday, reclaiming a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and dramatically narrowing President Donald Trump’s pathway to reelection.

A full day after Election Day, neither candidate had cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he was one battleground state away from crossing the threshold and becoming president-elect.

Rallies are happening around the country to “Count the Vote” as some supporters of President Donald Trump demanding officials stop counting votes.

Several dozen demonstrators gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Wednesday.

“Trump is already trying to undermine the election and say that he has won, when that’s not true,” one person at the rally said.

Democratic incumbent Rep. Joe Morelle defeated Republican challenger George Mitris in the race for the NY-25 Congressional district.

Morelle was declared the winner by the Associated PressWednesday afternoon. After Election Day, Morelle held a 53-45 lead over Mitris, with absentees still to be counted.

Our good fortune continues with some of the nicest November weather imaginable. I’ve been forecasting the weather in Rochester for 20 years, and cannot recall such a prolonged period of warmth and sun in this traditionally cloudy month.

The last time we were close to this warm in Rochester was less than 2 weeks ago, but it’s been 4 years since 2016 when we last saw temperatures in the 70s during the month of November.

The rest of the evening will continue to be quiet with temperatures able to drop into the upper 40s under clear skies.

Thursday will be another day spent in the 60s with winds dying down just a bit, but still breezy with gusts up to 20+ mph possible at times. A weak upper level disturbance passing through tomorrow will do nothing but provide us with a bit more clouds during the afternoon with filtered sunshine until the evening.

As high pressure keeps its hold into the end of the week temperatures will only continue to rise and bring us an abundance of days filled with plentiful autumn sunshine, and a beautiful first week of November.

We look to be the warmest through the weekend with Monday getting close to breaking the record high of 74℉ for the day.

Rain chances don’t return to the region until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Enjoy!