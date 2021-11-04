Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, November 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Rochester Police and Greece Police Departments are investigating after a pursuit involving two stolen cars and three arrests following an extended police pursuit that began around 10 p.m. the day prior.

Occupants of the stolen Honda Civic where identified as a 33-year-old female resident, who was arrested, and the passenger was a 32-year-old male.

An unknown quantity of illegal narcotics were located in the vehicle.

Both vehicles involved in the incident were reported stolen with one taken a gunpoint.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Singletary has filed to run as a Republican. New York’s 25th Congressional District seat is currently held by Democrat Joe Morelle.

Singletary was fired by then-Mayor Lovely Warren in 2020, after details about Daniel Prude’s death following an encounter with Rochester police first became public.

A campaign website lists a November 4 official announcement date for Singletary’s Congressional bid.

Teachers in the district have been calling for action amid a recent increase in violent incidents in and around schools.

The district will coordinate with the Rochester Police Department on school arrival and departure security.

The district says it has also installed lockdown buttons in a number of school buildings.

Its settings like these doctors say are ideal to take this age group too so it is a calmer environment they can feel the most comfortable getting their shot.

Dr. Edward Lewis of Lewis Pediatrics explained a family doctor’s office atmosphere adds to the process being smooth and easy. Giving patients and their parents more trust.

“Knowing that I am administering the vaccine here gets a little bit of credence to it,” Dr. Lewis said.

Dr. Lewis is prepared to see up to 150 patients in the 5-11 age group which made him adjust his schedules and staff to have the deliveries on day one.

Authorities say 28-year-old Tanisha Evans was last seen leaving a residence on Groton Parkway wearing a gray T-shirt and light colored leggings.

Police say she was seen getting into a van that was silver in color.

Thursday awakened to below-freezing temps around 30 degrees. Sunshine is expected to come through Rochester late in the afternoon with a rise to 40s. Friday will have a few sprinkles of rain.

The Weekend: Saturday and Sunday are both expected to be dry with temperatures hovering in and out of 40s. No snow yet but frost will soon be permanent on car windshields.