Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, November 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Happy Thanksgiving Rochester! Here are your latest headlines to start your day on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Rochester police are investigating a two car crash that left at least one person injured.

It happened on Main street between South Clinton Avenue and East Avenue Thursday morning. The crash was so bad one of the cars flipped. An eyewitness told News 8 off camera that one person was taken by ambulance.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo came to Rochester on Wednesday, two days after the area received its COVID-19 orange zone designation from the his office.

The governor held his COVID-19 briefing from the Baber AME Church on Meigs Street to distribute turkeys and provide the state with the latest COVID-19 update.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last 7 days. As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with. Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.

The CDC has put out safety guidelines for those who plan to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household.

A new grocery chain has opening in Rochester’s newly renovated Sibley Square, providing a section of produce in an area of Rochester where fresh groceries are scarce.

DGX Grocery opened its doors this past week and offers a variety of affordable grocery items, health supplies and more. Sibley Square developers said the 3,300 square foot shopping center is part of a larger investment into downtown.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us on the News 8 Weather Team! The main dish on this Thanksgiving will be the warm air with highs expected to climb into the upper 50s, perhaps even 60 degrees. We already saw our first batch of rain move through earlier this morning so roads will be on the wetter side of things if heading out for any last minute food items.

At most any point Thursday, pockets of showers will be scooting from west to east. However, there be large chunks of the day that are dry with even a few brief peeks of sunshine sneaking in there. Overall, not a washout of a Thanksgiving.

There could be a few leftover showers around Friday, but much of the day is again cloudy and dry. We figure we’ll spend our weekend generally dry as well. There’s even some Sunday sunshine sprinkled in there for good measure! The forecast next week is becoming increasingly complicated. A cutoff low to our southwest will merge with a trough dropping out of Canada, allowing a complex and dynamic storm system to take shape. These setups are notoriously difficult to forecast days in advance, but feature impactful weather.

Confidence is high we’ll deal with active weather early next week. Just what that means is still up for debate. The exact placement of several of these key features will dictate whether we see plain rain, snow, or a back and forth of both. Regardless, it’s our next best chance at a more “significant” system to track.