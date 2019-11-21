Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, November 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

New York State Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after a structure fire in Clarksville, Allegany County.

Police responded to the fire — on Courtney Hallow Road — around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. The fire was contained and at least two bodies were located in the residence.

According to state police, it appears the two people did not die from the fire. There is a person of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

4 people were arrested and an officer was injured after reporting to a call of possible car break-ins in Henrietta.

Henrietta deputies said they were responding to the reports at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. on Wednesday when another report came in from a different apartment complex.

When deputies arrived at the second location, they encountered possible suspects who tried to flee in two cars.

The House Intelligence Committee is set to resume public impeachment hearings again on Thursday morning. Current and former officials have been testifying this week in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan will break down this week’s hearings beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday. They will be joined by political analysts to provide in-depth analysis of the proceedings.

Fiona Hill, a former White House Russia expert and Mr. David Holmes, Political Counselor, U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine will testify beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

A major protest broke out at Syracuse University on Wednesday in the latest series of protests against racism and SU leadership.

Students marched in the streets down to the chancellors home to protest. The response was sparked from a packed forum when the chancellor would not sign off on their demands.

Catholic Diocese of Rochester in court on Thursday

The Catholic Diocese of Rochester is expected to appear back in Federal Court on Thursday at 11 a.m. as part of file for bankruptcy.

This is part of its effort to stay in operation — while it tries to compensate victims of sexual abuse.

The Florida man accused of killing a woman in Rochester has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jonathan Morales pleaded guilty in October to manslaughter for the death of Kirstie Slingerland.

In May, Morales struck Slingerland in the head causing her death. He then left her body in an empty industrial building on Orchard Street and fled to Florida where he was taken into custody.

Watch for a few slick spots this morning thanks to clearing and temperatures that have quickly dropped below freezing. You also may need to scrape those windshields thanks to a pretty good frost that has formed owing to that clearing and leftover low level moisture. A solid deck of low cloud arrived early Monday afternoon and really never left…until now. Finally, we have some sunshine to look forward to today! Don’t get too used to it. A cold front will head our way allowing for a quick increase in cloud cover, some showers, and a round of busy winds tonight into Friday.