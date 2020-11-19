Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, November 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

The United States marched past yet another grim marker Wednesday as deaths from COVID-19 climbed above 250,000.

The U.S. had 250,140 recorded deaths as of 7 p.m. EST, with a staggering 11,492,593 cases – the most in the world – according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing Wednesday to give an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been steadily rising statewide for the last few weeks, and the governor joined local and state officials in urging caution going into the holiday season.

Nine months ago, medical experts told us we were facing a supply shortage of PPE as the pandemic hit its first wave. That means gloves, face masks, gowns were all high demand. Now, as we approach colder months and rising cases, some experts say we’re already facing that same problem again.

The Medical Society of New York State conducted a survey among physicians in the society, and came to some shocking conclusions.

The Peace Bridge will stay quiet for another month.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is reporting the border between the United States and Canada will stay closed through December 21.

Dr. Shelley Jallow started serving as the State Monitor for the Rochester City School District back in May. Wednesday, she presented her findings to the Superintendent, the School Board and the public to help cut spending, and fix the budget.

Rochester Teachers Association President Dr. Adam Urbanski says in October, RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small estimated the tab for this school year could be as high as $199 million.

Rochester native and rising basketball star Isaiah Stewart was drafted No. 16 overall by the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night.

Stewart is now the highest ever draft pick out of Rochester, surpassing Greece Athena’s John Wallace who was picked 18th overall by the New York Knicks in 1996 and Al Butler, who was taken 17th overall in 1961 by the Boston Celtics.

After not breaking freezing Wednesday, we’ll enjoy highs in the middle 50s Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We could even flirt with 60 degrees Friday.

Another split weather weekend is on tap with Saturday the drier of the two options. Clouds dominate with highs only reaching in the 40s, but I think we’re dry. A fresh storm system will invade Sunday, bringing primarily rain by afternoon and into Sunday night. It’s possible the initial precipitation begins as a wintry mix, particularly across higher elevations, but appears inconsequential as of now. Rain will taper early Monday as cooler air returns next week.