Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, November 18

The district said it expected bus driver availability to grow limited as flu season and winter weather approaches Wednesday evening.

According to officials, transportation employees, including the director of transportation, will drive buses in an attempt to relieve shortages. Some routes will be consolidated in the meantime.

The district says it will communicate with parents if and when bus driver shortages impact students.

The shortage in that district had a significant impact on students returning for the 2021-2022 year.

Rochester Mayor-elect Malik Evans discussed recent violence in the city, his administration’s transition progress, COVID-19, the Rochester City School District and more.

“I want folks to know that even though I’m not sworn in yet, we are hard at work and trying to tackle the issues so we will be able to turn the switch on day one,” Evans said. “The number one thing is stopping the bleed.”

Mayor Warren has since proclaimed a state of emergency due to violence, and has requested additional police assistance from New York state.

“My hope is that they [homicides] will decrease, but hope is not a plan,” Evans said.

Mayor-elect Evans displayed a jar of pebbles that he says represents shooting victims. Every time there’s a shooting in Rochester, he adds a pebble or a bead. More than 300 pebbles were added so far this year.

On the issue of bail reform, a topic that some law enforcement agencies point to as a cause for the rise in violence this year, Evans said he would need to see more information before jumping to any conclusions.

“We are going to look at it,” Evans said. “Because I’m a data-driven guy, we need to look at what the data says. Any conversation we have has to be backed up by data and information…

Officers were called to the scene on Lake Avenue near Albermarle Street around 7:20 p.m. Investigators said they believed two vehicles racing one another caused the crash, involving three other vehicles.

Police said at least one person suffered minor injuries. Charges have not yet been filed.

Officials say the victim was approached by the suspect(s) in the 500 block of Hague Street and robbed at gunpoint. The male was assaulted and shot at but was not struck by gunfire.

According to authorities, the unidentified victim suffered minor injuries and is being treated for them at Strong Memorial Hospital.

No suspects are taken to custody as of now.

New York’s Department of Health (DOH) issued a notice that they are adopting new guidance on nursing home visitation. The new guidelines are immediately going into effect across the state.

According to Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Washington County: “We implemented the new standards yesterday — as all nursing facilities were directed to do.”

The specific changes to the visitation policy in New York can be found by clicking the link above.

Thursday began with temperatures in the high 50s but will dramatically change as the day moves on. Rain followed by snow showers will kick in from afternoon to the evening as temps gradually drop into Friday.

The Weekend: Saturday will primarily see clear, sunny skies with temperatures sitting at high 40s. Sunday is expected to be more gloomy with light rain showers throughout the region into next week.