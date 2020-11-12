Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, November 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules for bars, restaurants, gyms, and private social gatherings during a conference call with media Wednesday.

The governor said the restaurant and bar closure time impacts any establishment with a NYSLA license, and he used bowling alleys as an example of other kinds of businesses impacted by the new rules.

To reiterate, the governor said pickup and takeout could resume at dining establishments past 10 p.m. He added gyms will have the same 10 p.m. closure time.

Local and national health officials are warning against Thanksgiving gatherings and suggesting people reconsider their usual traditions this year.

Dr. Emil Lesho is an infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health. He said even small gatherings have been associated with COVID spread, which is something to consider this Thanksgiving.

California will be the second state — behind Texas — to eclipse a million known cases. The grim milestone in a state of 40 million comes as the U.S. has surpassed 10 million infections.

The timeline of COVID-19 in America often comes back to California. It had some of the earliest known cases among travelers from China, where the outbreak began. The Feb. 6 death of a San Jose woman is the first known coronavirus fatality in the U.S. That same month, California recorded the first U.S. case not related to travel and the first infection spread within the community.

The world is on its way to having a COVID-19 vaccine, but medical experts warn there’s still a lot of logistics to figure out. Pfizer’s vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, but the way it needs to be stored is very specific.

Dr. Emil Lesho is an infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health. He said people shouldn’t expect a vaccine to be widely available anytime this year. He said there’s still a lot to figure out before we can let our guard down.

Fire breaks out at vacant, boarded up house on Ketchum Street, firefighter injured A fire at a vacant house in the City of Rochester broke out on Wednesday night and one firefighter was injured during the battle to put out the flames. Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department responded to Ketchum Street for the reported house fire around 8:57 p.m. and reported visible flames from the boarded up, vacant 1 and a half story home. “RFD decided on an exterior attack until all the boards were removed,” officials said in a statement.

Our summery spell of air in November is now just a recorded moment in our weather history. We still managed a high of 67° in Rochester around lunch time just prior to the cold front that came through early yesterday afternoon.

Generally dry but colder weather will settle in for an extended stretch from here. Highs on Thursday likely will be stuck in the upper 40s . Clouds in the morning will likely break for at least a peek or two of sun for the afternoon. We’re dry through Saturday before another dynamic system arrives Sunday. Rain becomes increasingly likely Sunday with a more significant surge of colder air into early next week. Models continue to suggest a round of lake effect rain and snow early next week. Bottom line: More typical November weather has made a comeback!