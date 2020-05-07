Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, May 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Here are the latest headlines in today’s sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said Wednesday that the county will work to distribute 1 million masks to the city of Rochester and local towns throughout the region.

“Now more than ever it is critically important that all Monroe County residents continue to wear face coverings whenever they are out in public,” Bello said. “As we start to reopen, it’s important to maintain healthy habits, or we’ll go backwards. One of those healthy habits is covering your face.”

There are now 137 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up six from last official count Tuesday. To date, officials report 1,623 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 27 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Fifteen children between the ages of 2 and 15 have been hospitalized in New York City with symptoms consistent with a rare disease possibly linked to the coronavirus. Health officials said the illness has features of Kawasaki disease, a serious illness first noted in children with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

“A pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, recently reported by authorities in the United Kingdom, is also being observed among children and young adults in New York City and elsewhere in the United States,” said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, deputy commissioner of the New York City Health Department’s Division of Disease Control, in a public letter to colleagues Monday.

Rochester-based company ITX has developed software that helps hospitals track symptoms of quarantined patients.

The CEO of ITX, Ralph Dandrea, said the company has a relationship with the Oklahoma State University Medical Center. He said hospital staff there were having trouble keeping track of symptoms of the patients quarantined at home, who may or may not have COVID-19.

Well Now Urgent Care is now offering antibody and diagnostic COVID-19 testing at its Rochester locations.

If you’ve had or have COVID-19 symptoms, you are eligible for the tests. All patients will be screened in their car, given a mask and brought directly to a private patient room for further evaluation and testing.

As schools work on coming up with guidelines on how to eventually re-open, a national organization has some recommendations.

The American Federation of Teachers has released a 22 page report on recommendations. It is an ever changing blueprint, school districts can use since there isn’t a vaccine to combat COVID-19. The report has collaborated input from educators and healthcare workers, as well as parents, which the union says is crucial in making any reopening plan work.

Savor today’s mild weather safely as the likes of it won’t be seen again for several days to come.

The day will start on the chilly side but with an ample amount of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s with a few spots in the southern Finger Lakes toying with 60 degrees. A cold front poised to our northwest will approach late this afternoon triggering a few scattered showers. Not everyone will see these showers, but once they arrive, you’ll know that colder air is not far off from building back into the picture. That colder air returns tonight with some partial clearing and a bit of a busy breeze. Temperatures will tumble down to near freezing by Friday morning challenging the record low for the date of 29 set back in 1974.