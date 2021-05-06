Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, May 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

A Rochester man was hospitalized following a shooting on the southwest side of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Sawyer and Genesee Streets for a ShotSpotter activation — a gunshot detections system.

Anthony Jacobs, one of the teenagers charged with second degree murder after the death of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia, was indicted by a grand jury on at least one felony count Wednesday.

Jacobs was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Due to the indictment, that will no longer happen.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Crystal Fuentes was found in Rochester Wednesday, in good health.

Rochester Red Wings officials said they are excited about the state’s new rules regarding spectators at baseball games, and what it will mean for expanded capacity at games.

The governor said Wednesday that fans attending the games will soon be subject to different rules depending on their vaccination status.

Theater fans got a clearer picture of Broadway’s reopening Wednesday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new details on the return of “The Great White Way.”

According to Cuomo, Broadway shows will begin reopening on Sept. 14, with theaters allowed to fill seats at 100% capacity.

Tickets for these shows will go on sale starting Thursday, on a rolling basis, the governor announced.

President Joe Biden has met his goal of having most elementary and middle schools open for full, in-person learning in his first 100 days, according to new survey data, but the share of students choosing to return has continued to lag far behind.

The survey, conducted in March by the Education Department and released Thursday, found that 54% of public schools below high school were offering full-time classroom learning to any student who wanted it. It marks steady progress since January, when the figure was 46%.

A jury in Rome on Wednesday convicted two friends from the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2019 slaying of a police officer in a drug sting gone awry, sentencing them to life in prison.

The jury delivered more than 12 hours before delivering the verdicts against Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale Hjorth, 20, handing them Italy’s stiffest sentence.

Elder and Natale-Hjorth were indicted on charges of homicide, attempted extortion, assault, resisting a public official and carrying an attack-style knife without just cause.

Facebook’s independent oversight board Wednesday upheld former President Donald Trump’s indefinite suspension from the social network and Instagram.

However, the board found Facebook failed to impose the proper penalty on Trump saying “The Oversight Board has upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend Mr. Trump’s access to post content on Facebook and Instagram on January 7, 2021. However, as Facebook suspended Mr. Trump’s accounts ‘indefinitely,’ the company must reassess this penalty.”

Family members who lost relatives in the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max met with Transportation Department officials Wednesday to renew their push for the ouster of top federal aviation officials, whom they accuse of being too cozy with Boeing.

The families demanded that the Biden administration replace the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Stephen Dickson, the FAA’s top safety official, Ali Bahrami, and two others.

High pressure briefly takes control from here with mostly sunny skies to start Thursday morning, but the sun will be deceiving as temperatures only manage to make it into the upper 50s for afternoon highs. Average highs by this point should be the middle and upper 60s. Thursday will feel nice in the afternoon sun, but keep the jackets handy as temperatures get even cooler from here.

Thursday will be spent dry with clouds increasing later in the day. This comes ahead of a weak disturbance to pass through the region late Thursday night that will bring a few light showers to the region overnight into Friday afternoon. Showers will develop through the early morning commute with some of these rain drops mixing in with a few fleeting flakes, primarily across the hills and higher elevations of Wyoming and Genesee counties as well as the Bristol Hills, where temperatures will be borderline freezing at the surface and aloft. This disturbance will usher in very cool air to the region with temperatures a good 10-15 degrees below average Friday with highs sitting in the 40s close to 50°. Showers and flakes (if any) will quickly fade Friday night into Saturday morning, but cooler temperatures stick around with highs in the mid 50s all weekend long.

The Weekend: The good news is Saturday looks dry with peaks of afternoon sun and very limited chances for precipitation heading into Mother’s Day. An area of low pressure looks to dodge us to the south this weekend keeping skies dry through Sunday and Monday, but cooler air and clouds will stick around with increasing sunshine later next week.

The pattern next week overall looks relatively quiet but cooler. Any chances for rain will bring very light precipitation amounts overall.