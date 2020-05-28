Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, May 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start.

A tractor-trailer driver involved in a police chase on 390 was shot and killed during a shootout late Wednesday, according to Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty, who added that no officers were struck in the crossfire.

Dougherty said the incident began in Genesee County around 8:30 p.m. when officers with the LeRoy Police Department attempted to pull over the tractor-trailer driver for speeding. Dougherty said the driver fled toward and there was “some kind of ramming” between the truck driver and the patrol cars.

Dougherty said the driver entered Livingston County around 9 p.m. He says law enforcement used spikes to try and slow the semi, but the vehicle continued to “aggressively ram our vehicles.”

A 20-year-old city resident is dead after he was shot on the corner of Dewey Avenue and Magee Avenue on Wednesday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to a call to the report of shots fired at about 7:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car crash in Penfield that sent the two drivers to the hospital.

The driver in a fatal crash involving a 13-year-old earlier this month will not face any charges, officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

A statement from the sheriff’s office said in part: ‘No charges will be filed against the driver of the northbound vehicle. MCSO asks that you keep Liam’s family, friends, the Rush-Henrietta Central School District and everyone involved in this incident in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Deputies with the MCSO said they responded to the call at the intersection of Fairport Nine Mile Point Road and Plank Road, around 8:56 p.m. on Wednesday.

The showers that you experience today are part of what’s leftover from the landfall of Tropical Storm Bertha which made its way from the Atlantic onto the shores of South Carolina earlier yesterday .

Those showery remnants make their way into Western New York today.

We’ll be watching a potent cold front for Friday. This front will sweep through with a fresh, clean, and sharply cooler air mass for the weekend. That said, there will be a price to pay for that change for the cooler and drier as we’ll contend with showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms may turn briefly severe with damaging wind gusts and torrential rain Friday afternoon.