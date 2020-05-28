1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, May 28

Sunrise Smart Start
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start.

Truck driver in tractor-trailer chase killed after shootout in Geneseo

A tractor-trailer driver involved in a police chase on 390 was shot and killed during a shootout late Wednesday, according to Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty, who added that no officers were struck in the crossfire.

Dougherty said the incident began in Genesee County around 8:30 p.m. when officers with the LeRoy Police Department attempted to pull over the tractor-trailer driver for speeding. Dougherty said the driver fled toward and there was “some kind of ramming” between the truck driver and the patrol cars.

Dougherty said the driver entered Livingston County around 9 p.m. He says law enforcement used spikes to try and slow the semi, but the vehicle continued to “aggressively ram our vehicles.”

One killed after shooting on Dewey and Magee, officer injured while responding

A 20-year-old city resident is dead after he was shot on the corner of Dewey Avenue and Magee Avenue on Wednesday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to a call to the report of shots fired at about 7:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

2 hospitalized after two-car accident in Penfield

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car crash in Penfield that sent the two drivers to the hospital.

No charges for driver in crash that killed bike-riding 13-year-old in Henrietta

The driver in a fatal crash involving a 13-year-old earlier this month will not face any charges, officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

A statement from the sheriff’s office said in part: ‘No charges will be filed against the driver of the northbound vehicle. MCSO asks that you keep Liam’s family, friends, the Rush-Henrietta Central School District and everyone involved in this incident in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Deputies with the MCSO said they responded to the call at the intersection of Fairport Nine Mile Point Road and Plank Road, around 8:56 p.m. on Wednesday.

Weather forecast: Showers and a tropical feel to the air today

The showers that you experience today are part of what’s leftover from the landfall of Tropical Storm Bertha which made its way from the Atlantic onto the shores of South Carolina earlier yesterday .

Those showery remnants make their way into Western New York today.

We’ll be watching a potent cold front for Friday. This front will sweep through with a fresh, clean, and sharply cooler air mass for the weekend. That said, there will be a price to pay for that change for the cooler and drier as we’ll contend with showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms may turn briefly severe with damaging wind gusts and torrential rain Friday afternoon. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

