Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, May 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

A Rochester man has died after a stabbing on Lyell Avenue late on Wednesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Lyell Avenue near Saratoga Avenue around midnight. Upon arrival, officers said they learned a 29-year-old man was stabbed at least once in the upper body while inside an apartment.

The Monroe County Sheriff is searching for a man from Parma.

William Mason, 69, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 165 pounds. Mason has greyish hair, blue eyes and a scar on his right eye.

Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, shattering hopes for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol and reviving pressure on Democrats to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose.

The vote expected Thursday would be the first successful use of a filibuster this year to halt Senate legislative action. Most Republicans oppose the bill, which would establish a commission to investigate the attack by Donald Trump supporters over the election. With Democrats in support but the Senate evenly split, 50-50, the tally is likely to fall short of the 60-vote threshold to launch debate.

Irondequoit police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after officers located the body of a dead woman outside of a home on Culver Road Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the 4300 block of Culver Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check, requested by a family friend who had not heard from them in a few days.

Officials say while officers attempted to make contact with someone at the residence, they discovered the deceased individual.

New York State Police say a person is dead after an accident on Route 104 Wednesday.

State police officials say troopers responded to the scene on 104 eastbound, near the Goodman Street Exit, shortly before 12 pm.

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Mazda Terrace in Rochester.

According to investigators, a woman was inside a house and a man was on the porch when they were both shot. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The victims, both 28 years old, were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said Wednesday evening.

An employee opened fire Wednesday at a rail yard in San Jose, California killing eight people before ending his own life, authorities said.

The shooting took place at around 6:30 a.m. at the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services in Silicon Valley.

A year after safety fears led to the cancellation of baseball and other team sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a comeback year as bats, balls and jerseys fly off shelves.

First-quarter sales more than doubled to $2.92 billion and the company raised its expectations for sales and profits in 2021.

Sales at established stores surged 115%.

On Wednesday just before sunrise, the full flower Supermoon produced a lunar eclipse for many across the Americas. A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth passes between the sun and moon, and earth’s shadow is cast over the moon when aligned just right.

MORE | What causes a super flower ‘blood’ moon?

Expect sunny skies today, but with a dramatically different feel. Lower humidity and afternoon highs in the 60s will make it seem like a crisp, early spring day.

More changes are on the way into Friday, and they involve more rain and an even cooler feel. The sunshine fades and clouds increase later in the day ahead of our next storm system. Rain showers move in from west to east through Pennsylvania Friday afternoon with the northern edge of the rain shield overtaking much of Western New York by midday. Signs are pointing to a much wetter and colder feel to end the week with this system that will warrant keeping the rain gear and extra layers handy with highs in the 40s and 50s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: We expect the clouds to linger into Saturday morning, as well as the cold air. Temperatures will start in the 40s and finish only in the lower 60s, but expect a bit of sun to emerge later on in the day. Chances for a stray shower will be possible, but will trend drier the second half of the weekend. High pressure really asserts dominance Sunday and makes for full sunshine with temperatures climbing to the middle and upper 60s. Add 10 degrees and more sunshine, and you’ve got Memorial Day!

We will continue to see warmth into the middle of next week, but rain chances return by Tuesday night and Wednesday.