ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

A 20-year-old man was hospitalized following separate shooting incidents in the city late Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers were led to the area of East Main Street around 11:50 a.m. for the report of gunshots heard. Once at the scene, officials located bullet casings in the East High School parking lot.

While investigators were combing through the area, a 20-year-old man arrived at Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to the upper body.

Shortly after, officers responded to a separate call regarding the report of gunshots into a house in the area of Cleon Street. There they located evidence of gunshots fired in the area.

Officials say an occupied home, with one adult and a teen inside, was struck by gunfire multiple times. Both residents were unscathed in the incident, according to police.

No suspects are in custody. An investigation into both shootings is currently underway.

Fairport High School students will host a public demonstration Thursday, to voice their demand for stricter gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Organizers are calling the event “We The Students Have Had Enough.” Social media reports suggest the rally will be joined by parents, teachers, and community members.

In Congress, a bipartisan effort to strengthen background checks collapsed in 2012. The bill was backed by the majority of senators but fell to a filibuster.

A house-passed bill is currently in the works to close loopholes for people getting background checks to buy a gun — but it’s unclear when the Senate will be voting on this.

In the meantime, school leaders say safety will be a priority for districts moving forward.

President of Monroe County Council of School Superintendents Bo Wright said districts across the county are taking the day after the shooting as it comes, knowing the effect this tragic event has.

“We are assuring parents we are taking every precaution to ensure safety, letting them know the availability of resources here at school so that if children are struggling to try and process these events… we have resources to support that,” Wright said.

On Tuesday, a teenage gunman barricaded himself inside a single Texas classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” killing 21 people, 19 of which were identified as young children.

Officials said the 18-year-old legally brought two AR-style rifles just days before the attack and hinted that an attack could be coming, suggesting that “kids should watch out.”

The shooting came just 10 days after the deaths of 10 Black people at the hands of an 18-year-old man who drove three hours to carry out a racist, live-streamed shooting rampage in Buffalo

The demonstration is scheduled to take place at 4:45 p.m. in Potter Park in Fairport.

The Amerks postseason was a ton of fun. So, no surprise it ends on a game that was the most fun of all.

Except for the ending.

Laval scored on the power play 1:51 into the third (!) overtime to beat Rochester 6-5 and finish a 3-0 sweep of their best-of-five division final series.

This game had enough swings to make a seesaw nauseous.

After scoring only two goals in the first two games against Cayden Primeau in Laval, the Amerks put two past him in the first eight minutes at home. Mark Jankowski took advantage of a fortunate bounce to score from point-blank range. J.J. Peterka followed with a power play goal.

Despite the Rocket buzzing throughout the first two periods, the score remained 2-0 13 minutes into the second. That’s when Laval erupted.

Brandon Gignac reached out and scored a superb tip to get the Rocket on the board. Danick Martel banged in a Gabriel Bourque feed a minute later to tie. Xavier Ouellet floated a wrister through everyone from the point to put Laval in front 76 seconds after that. Former Amerk Jean-Sebastien Dea scored on a wide-open net a minute and a half later to make it 4-2 through two periods.

The Amerks appeared spent, but appearances were deceiving.

Brett Murray walked in on net and scored 13 seconds into the third, cutting the lead to 4-3. Peterka scored his second 79 seconds later to tie the game back up at 4. Murray got a deflection right on the crease about halfway through the period to give Rochester a 5-4 lead.

That lead held until the final minute. Laval had a power play and an empty net for a 6-on-4 advantage. It paid off when Jesse Ylonen was in the right spot to stick a rebound over Aaron Dell’s shoulder and force OT at 5-5.

Rochester head coach Seth Appert did not have an issue with the penalty call on Murray for slashing, despite it coming late in the third period of an elimination playoff game.

“We shouldn’t take that penalty. There’s no need for us to do it. It’s hard not to call that penalty,” Appert said.

The Rocket had a golden chance in the first overtime when Lucas Condotta rung both posts with a shot from the slot.

It’s a sudden flip of emotions for Rochester. Just one week ago, the Amerks were celebrating a game five comeback win on the road at Utica.

Seven days later, the season is over.

A number of school districts across the region will see increased police presence in the following weeks in the wake of the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since 2012.

Officials from the Rochester Police Department, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Geneva Police Department announced Wednesday that each will step up police patrols, out of an abundance of caution, around respective schools, officials announced Wednesday.

“The notion that it can happen anywhere and at any time, and so it’s important for us to always be alert and vigilant,” said RCSD Chief of Communications Marisol Ramos-Lopez. “We do have a strong relationship with the Rochester Police Department and the city of Rochester. So they were there for us this morning, they will be with us this afternoon, and anytime that we call them.”

“There is an increased presence there. There’s a higher alert, but there’s not too much of a change to what we always do,” said MCSO Lt. Michael Wicks. “It’s always a priority for us to take care of our children.”

Officials from the MCSO are also asking for schools to have a plan in place and to rehearse the plan under incredible stress to make the drills as ‘real world’ as possible.

Officers also said for people to remember the phrase “Run, Hide, and Fight;” to be familiar with the location and exits, to hide and barricade during an active shooting and to be physically prepared to do something in the case of an incident.

“So you already have a plan so you just engage that plan,” said Wicks. “Because seconds are vastly important in incidents that the average time is five minutes.”

LCSO Captain of Criminal Investigations Mike Williams said while the increased police presence is comforting, that presence has always been there and will likely always be there.

“We’re lucky here because we have the school resource deputies assigned to the public schools here in the county and the local police departments also have police officers assigned to their schools. So I think the preventative part of it is there every day,” Williams said.

“We are assuring parents we are taking every precaution to ensure safety, letting them know the availability of resources here at school so that if children are struggling to try and process these events…that we have resources to support that,” Wright said.

Wright said all Monroe County school campuses will have an added police presence until the end of the school year.

Two men are in custody as a result of an overnight officer-involved shooting on Dewey Avenue Wednesday.

“For the third time this month, someone has placed the safety of our officers in jeopardy by trying to harm them,” said Interim Rochester Police Chief David Smith during a morning press conference.

Authorities say officers were led to the 600 block of Dewey Avenue just before midnight following a resident report of two armed males in a suspicious vehicle.

Officers say once they conducted a traffic stop, the driver of the suspect vehicle accelerated in reverse into a line of officers. In response, three of the officers present fired gunshots at the driver, striking him twice. The man behind the wheel fled the scene and crashed the vehicle on Otis Street, according to police.

Two males were eventually placed in custody following a short foot chase. At that point, officials say officers on scene made use of a medical tourniquet on one of the suspects.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified by officers as 22-year-old Joshua E. Cruz-Goebel. Investigators said at the time of the vehicle stop, Goebel was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, as well as cocaine and meth that were packaged for street sale.

Officers said Goebel is prohibited from possessing a handgun due to a prior conviction of possession of a weapon. Goebel was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun at a traffic stop in 2017, pled guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in March 2019, and was arrested for attempting to shoot a man on Hague Street while on probation.

No officers were injured during the incident. Investigators say one of the suspects was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while Cruz-Goebel refused treatment for a hand injury.

“This is the cost of doing business, trying to get guns off our streets,” Smith said. “Despite the persistence dangers they face, our officers continue to risk their lives to make this community a safer place.”

The incident follows the attempted murder of a Rochester police officer on the city’s northeast side six days prior to Wednesday’s shooting.

At the time, the chief said it was “frustrating and heartbreaking” that an officer was shot at again, not far from a similar situation on Remington Street in April.

While most of Thursday is dry, there will be enough warmth and moisture around for at least an isolated shower chance or two to watch for during the afternoon.