Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, May 21

Sunrise Smart Start

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Limited worship services, drive-in services to begin on Thursday

Starting Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced state-wide religious services of up to 10 people will be allowed. Religious gatherings were something saved for Phase 4 of New York’s reopening.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Cuomo says he’s been working hard with the interfaith advisory council. He says as a former alter boy, he certainly knows how comforting religious services can be in stressful times like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Warren, Chief Singletary stress importance of social distancing over Memorial Day weekend

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary held a press conference on Wednesday to stress the importance of social distancing over the holiday weekend.

“Depending on our social distancing practicing , this weekend may be a true barometer for if we remain stagnant, or transition to back to normal,” Singletary said.

Gov. Cuomo responds to criticism over nursing home policies during pandemic

Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded Wednesday to criticism over how the state has handled nursing homes during the pandemic.

Much of the controversy is over a state order in March that allowed patients that tested positive for the coronavirus back into nursing homes. It’s since been modified, but the Governor maintained that the state was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at the time. 

182 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,428 confirmed cases, hospitalizations rise to 148

There are now 182 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 2,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 65 new cases since 24 hours prior. Of those 2,428 cases, 148 people are hospitalized and 15 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Goodwill in financial crisis while crisis calls skyrocket

Goodwill is having serious financial troubles, while the number of crisis calls to its 211 hotline are increasing dramatically.

Goodwill’s 211 crisis hotline has had 17,000 more calls since March which is much more than last year. Goodwill Fingerlakes CEO Jennifer Lake says it’s serious.

Weather forecast: The picture of perfection again for today

If you are looking for an encore performance of yesterday’s weather, you’re in luck. Mother Nature has agreed and, so, you can expect a carbon copy of yesterday’s weather today. We even started the morning again with yet another spectacular sunrise.

The party rolls on today with just about one hundred percent of the possible bright sunshine. Highs today will again be in the lower 70s away from the influence of onshore breezes off of Lake Ontario. We’re in the midst of an “Omega block” pattern, which can feature several days of lousy weather or several days of beautiful weather depending on where you’re positioned relative to high pressure.

Friday appears largely sunny too before a few showers rotate in from the south late in the day into Friday night. Our weekend isn’t bone dry. Each day will feature at least a few showers across the area, otherwise complimented by partly cloudy skies. While not perfect, it still earns a “solid” stamp given the continued temperatures in the 70s on a weekend many people are destined to be outside. Highs Memorial Day Monday could inch toward 80 degrees. This warm pattern will continue beyond Memorial Day and into next week. 

