Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, May 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

State police executed a search warrant at the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren Wednesday.

Sources confirm to News 8 that Warren’s husband, Timothy Granison, is the target of the investigation. State police confirmed the investigation is taking place at Warren’s home

Top Republicans in Congress are working to stop the formation of an independent commission into the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, aligning themselves with former President Donald Trump ahead of a Wednesday House vote on the proposal.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday morning that he will oppose the legislation to create the panel, joining House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who announced Tuesday that he won’t support it. Both men claimed the bill was partisan, even though membership of the proposed commission would be evenly split between the parties.

Four more locals have been arrested in relation to the riots at the Capitol.

The following people were arrested on Wednesday morning:

John Juran

Traci Sunstrom

William M. Sywak

William J. Sywak

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a home on Michigan street in Rochester. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene around 2 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced updated health and safety guidelines for childcare, day camp, and overnight camp programs beginning May 19. The updated measures include protocols for COVID-19 testing, physical distancing and sanitation, as well as other requirements in order to prevent COVID-19 cases.

“We are continuing to make incredible progress against COVID and lifting restrictions based on the science and numbers, but we are not yet at the finished line,” Governor Cuomo said. “To help ensure maximum protections for staff and children at child care and camp programs, we are issuing this guidance so the facilities can implement basic but critical measures that will allow them to operate safely.”

The United Christian Leadership Ministry is preparing for the start of its Community-Police Summit.

The conversation will be held over Zoom Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The goal of this event is to provide an opportunity for the community and local law enforcement to speak directly with one another about a variety of issues here. Those involved say it’s an important conversation to be having within the community.

Multiple charges have been filed against two Loveland, Colorado police officers for their involvement in the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia that left her with a dislocated shoulder and fractured wrist, according to her attorney.

The charges were filed on Wednesday against Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali.

Hopp is facing multiple felony charges related to felony assault, attempting to influence a public servant and official misconduct

It’s a story Joe Biden has loved recounting over the decades: A chain-smoking Golda Meir welcoming the 30-year-old senator to Israel on his first visit in 1973 and giving him a grandmotherly hug before schooling him on the Six-Day War and the dangers still faced by Israel.

A classified Israeli government memo, though, paints a less anodyne version of Biden’s meeting with the Israeli prime minister that day, reporting that the young senator privately “displayed an enthusiasm” that “signaled his lack of diplomatic experience” as he laid out his concerns over land seized in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Israel years earlier. The document was published last year byIsrael’s Channel 13.

The European Union took a step toward relaxing travel rules for tourists from outside the 27-nation bloc Wednesday when EU ambassadors agreed on measures to allow in fully vaccinated visitors.

The ambassadors also agreed to ease the criteria needed for nations to be considered COVID-19 safe and from which all tourists can travel, depending on their coronavirus and vaccination status. Under the existing criteria, the list includes only seven nations.

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline’s potential COVID-19 vaccine triggered strong immune responses in all adult age groups in preliminary trials, boosting optimism the shot may join the fight against the pandemic this year.

After two doses of the vaccine candidate, participants showed neutralizing antibodies in line with those found in people who had recovered from the disease, according to results of the Phase 2 trial released Monday. The drugmakers said they plan to begin late-stage trials and production in the coming weeks and hope to win regulatory approval for the vaccine before the end of 2021.

Digital currencies briefly went into freefall in early trading Wednesday after China’s banking association issued a warning over the risks associated with digital currencies.

A statement posted on the industry association’s website said all members should “resolutely refrain from conducting or participating in any business activities related to virtual currencies.”

Corey Kluber stopped for a moment before his first pitch of the ninth inning.

“I had to take a breath after the warmups and calm myself down a little bit,” said the pitcher nicknamed Klubot for his robot-like demeanor.

Kluber then finished the sixth no-hitter in the majors this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday.

The setup is ideal for dry and warm across the Great Lakes and Northeast. A wide and sprawling ridge of high pressure along the eastern seaboard is helping funnel warm air along the Appalachians. That helps afternoon highs get into the middle 80s. The humidity has remained at bay and dew points hold in the 40s and 50s. The pattern holds on through Thursday and the moisture transport bumps up a bit, helping clouds take over Thursday. We are still calling for lower 80s, but do not expect as much sun and there will be a few isolated rain chances.Lake breeze decides the forecast for those along Lake Ontario

Along the edges of this high pressure bubble is a boundary that will be the trigger for showers and storms. This boundary stays north today, but will drift southward Thursday and Friday. This means a better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. It still remains very low with both days only sporting an isolated rain chance. Afternoon highs both days should be in the lower 80s.