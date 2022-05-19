ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized after being hit by a car while attempting to cross West Ridge Road Thursday overnight.

Authorities say officers were led to the intersection of Wast Ridge Road and Palm Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 12:30 a.m.

Once at the location, officials found the non-city resident victim, who was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the vehicle involved was facing a green light during the incident and its driver remained close by during the time officers arrived at the scene. Officials reported this was not a hit-and-run crime, and specified that alcohol and/or drugs are being ruled out as a factor in the crash.

No tickets were issued, according to police. The area was originally closed to traffic but has since reopened.

The white man accused of slaughtering 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket is set to appear in court Thursday for a hearing after pleading not guilty to felony charges.

Payton Gendron, 18, live-streamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack last Saturday, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation.

Buffalo supermarket mass shooting: What we know about the victims

Investigators have been examining those documents, which included a private diary he kept on the chat platform Discord.

At his initial court appearance last week, Gendron’s court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf. Authorities will consider the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.

The massacre at the Tops supermarket was unsettling even in a nation that has become numb to mass shootings. All but two of the 13 of the people shot during the attack were Black. Gendron’s online writings said he planned the assault after becoming infatuated with the white supremacist ideology he encountered online.

The diary said Gendron planned his attack in secret, with no outside help, but Discord confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to a small group of people about 30 minutes before the assault began.

Some of them accepted the invitation. It was unclear how many read what he had written or logged on to view the assault live. It also wasn’t clear whether anyone tried to alert law enforcement.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has said investigators were working to obtain, verify and review Gendron’s online postings.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday authorized the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, to investigate social media platforms used by Gendron to determine if they were liable for “providing a platform to plan and promote violence.”

The hearing is scheduled to take place in court at 9:30 a.m. in Buffalo.

A Greece school bus monitor was arrested Wednesday, after police say he choked a student Monday afternoon.

A parent called News 8 Tuesday, saying their 7-year-old son complained of neck pain after arriving home from English Village Elementary School Monday. They said the child told them a bus transportation employee choked him, then tried to apologize, saying “they always play like that.” The child, they said, denied that response.

The district would not comment on specifics, saying only that it learned of the incident Tuesday morning, “immediately began an investigation,” and passed that investigation along to the Greece Police Department.

According to the Greece Police Department, a school resource officer worked with district employees to interview everyone involved. Police say video evidence from the bus was also available to investigators.

Alonzo Peritore, 70, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He’s scheduled to appear in Greece Town Court on June 14.

A 23-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot near Avenue D Thursday overnight.

Officials say police officers responded to the 100 block of Avenue D for the report of a male shot around 3:30 a.m. Once at the scene, they located a non-city victim who had been shot at least once.

According to authorities, he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Hospital.

There are no suspects in custody. An investigation is currently underway.

Local community and faith leaders gathered for a vigil at the Aenon Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday evening in Rochester, calling for an end to hatred in the aftermath of the deadly shooting in Buffalo.

On Saturday, a white gunman shot and killed 10 Black people at a Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says all of the weekend’s pain and tragedy — is only 90 miles away. Being at the church representing Rochester and standing with Queen City is vital.

“We have a special bond with Buffalo, so it’s important,” the mayor said.

Evans says what happened in Buffalo, could have hit much closer to home. “This individual was dangerous and demented and that it had not been for Buffalo, it could have been Rochester — as we know.”

Another reason for this vigil County Executive Adam Bello says, is to make sure what happened in Erie County, does not happen here.

“It happened an hour down the Thruway, which means it can happen anywhere,” Bello said.

Bello says a hateful act of white supremacy like this can never be tolerated. “We need to stand up. We need to rise up and demand change,” he said.

Some of the speakers taking to the podium asked God ‘why’ in all this — but instead chose faith over despair.

“We pray oh God, that you would help us go forward with a spirit of hope and possibilities,” says Rev. Frederick Johnson, First Genesis Baptist Church.

Evans said a message must be sent. “Love and people coming together will drive out the divisive, nasty, racist hate,” the mayor said

A second vigil was also held at the Tops Friendly Market on West Avenue in the city Wednesday. Many spoke about the direct connections they have to Buffalo, saying the entire Upstate community is joining in their pain and sorrow.

Faith leaders from across the Rochester region spoke on several topics concerning the mass shooting, which was carried out in the name of white supremacy.

“We are praying against hatred against the race the replacement theory against racism we stand against it,” one faith leader said.

Ten people were killed Saturday and three others were injured in an act of white supremacist terrorism committed at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue on Buffalo’s East Side.

It is a cloudy day with temperatures spending a lot of time in their 50s. Expect a few isolated early rain showers, but most stay dry with some late day clearing.