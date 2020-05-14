Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, May 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start On Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The Rochester Fire Department is investigating two house fires that broke out overnight in the City of Rochester.

Firefighters was called around 2:30 a.m. to Hollenbeck Street. They were able to respond quickly thanks to a police officer on patrol who called in the fire. A short time before that, firefighters were battling a house fire on Burke Terrace. Firefighters were called to the scene around 1 a.m. on Thursday. Due to the size of that house and the report of people trapped, a second alarm was called.

No one was injured in either fires.

The Finger Lakes region may be ready to begin reopening on Friday, but according to data from Unacast, the county’s social distancing has gotten worse in some areas.

Monroe County is graded in several categories and our overall grade is a “D-.” The county holds a “D” grade in reduction of distance traveled, which has been consistent over the past couple weeks. It also holds a “D” in reduction of nonessential visits. Its held an “F” rating for the past two months in how much we’ve cut down on human encounters, or gathering without social distancing.

There are now 162 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up 156 from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 1,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 83 new cases since 24 hours prior. Of those 1,935 cases, 101 people are hospitalized and 20 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo continued to take his daily briefings on the road. He was at Jefferson Community College in Watertown on Wednesday, where he made a point to say wearing masks works.

During his daily briefing, Cuomo gave a bunch of statistics about antibody tests from frontline workers. All of the stats showed frontline workers had a lower infection percentage than the general New York State population. Cuomo said “that should give us all some peace of mind” that wearing masks works.

A few places will again flirt with freezing tomorrow morning, but temperatures will quickly climb into the 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Enjoy the dry weather of the first part of the day. That filtered sunshine will allow temperatures to climb well into the 60s. Our attention will then shift toward some wet weather later this afternoon and into tonightt as low pressure and a warm front approach the area. Showers will develop in scattered fashion later this afternoon with a few thundery downpours developing later tonight. Rainfall tallies will be in check and nothing we can’t handle tonight into early Friday. The heaviest of the rainfall will be south and west of Rochester in this setup. After a small break in the action Friday morning, a cold front arrives with more showers and a few gusty thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Some of those thunderstorms may contain more locally heavy rain and even some strong and gusty winds. We’ll need to keep an eye to the sky later Friday for sure as those thunderstorms develop. Highs both Thursday and Friday are in the 60s despite the rain.