Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, May 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Gladys Street area in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday and found a 27-year-old Rochester man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Dimitri Cash, the father of the two children abducted in Greece earlier this year, will appear in court on Thursday.

Cash, along with two other people, has been indicted on multiple charges by a Monroe County Grand Jury. Those charges include kidnapping, burglary, and robbery.

Colonial Pipeline issued a statement Wednesday saying that it had initiated the restart of pipeline operations as of 5 p.m. ET.

The company warned that it will take several days for the supply chain to return to normal.

“Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period,” the statement read. “Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.”

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-21) officially stated that she is running for House Republican Conference Chair.

The North Country Representative Tweeted Wednesday morning about why she is running for the position.

A man wanted for allegedly shooting a 4-year-old girl and two women in Times Square over the weekend was arrested in Florida, police said on Wednesday.

Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, is accused of opening fire near West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Marshals and the New York-New Jersey Fugitive Task Force took him into custody in a McDonald’s parking lot near Jacksonville, Florida, according to police.

Fire officials say no one was injured after a cargo plane and a smaller aircraft collided in the air over a Denver-area park Wednesday morning.

“You expect a lot worse, this was amazing,” said Deputy John Bartmann, public information officer for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

New “on demand” shuttles are hoping to make it easier for people to get from one place to another.

The vehicles are part of Reimagine RTS, which kicks off on Monday, May 17.

There are more than 30 on demand vehicles that will cover seven different areas where demand for public transit isn’t as high as it is in the city. Other routes may be disconnected in these areas, so these on demand vehicles are hoping to help bridge that gap.

Demonstrators gathered in front the Federal Building in downtown Rochester Wednesday, to rally in support of Palestinians.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has lasted decades. The most recent violence was triggered by soaring tensions in Jerusalem after plans to evict dozens of Palestinians from an East Jerusalem neighborhood.

Dozens of people have died — including children. Wednesday in Rochester, local demonstrators demanded action from lawmakers.

Gas prices are rising. Auto prices are soaring. Consumer goods companies are charging more for household basics like toilet paper, peanut butter and soft drinks.

All of which is resurrecting fears of an economic threat that has all but disappeared over the past generation: Runaway inflation. It occurs when prices for most goods and services not only rise but accelerate, making the cost of living steadily more expensive and shrinking the purchasing power of Americans’ earnings and savings.

After last season’s run to the AFC Championship Game, the Bills were rewarded with four primetime games in the NFL’s 2021 schedule release.

The Bills are scheduled to play on Monday Night Football twice and Sunday Night Football once. They’ll also head to New Orleans for a Thanksgiving night game against the Saints.

Only one of the primetime games is at home: The Bills host the Patriots on Monday, Dec. 6. The Bills will travel to Kansas City and Tennessee for Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in consecutive weeks on Oct. 10 and 18.

A large ridge of high pressure will continue to build in from the west over the next few days. This will be the main driver of our weather that will bring to the region mostly sunny skies, and day to day warming as temperatures rise closer to more seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s through the weekend. The catch here will be that with expansive high pressure centered over Wisconsin and Michigan, winds will blow out of the north creating a wide range of temperatures from the lake and areas south.

Lake Ontario water temperatures remain in the 40s, and a clear day with May sun is the perfect ingredient list for a lake breeze to form. Expect those north of Rt. 104 to stay in the 50s and lower 60s into the weekend.

As long as we have high pressure positioned in the way that it is, this will be the general theme weather wise over the next few days.

Both Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine with highs in the middle 60s and chances for an isolated shower Saturday.

When we see a long stretch of dry and sunny weather, it often comes with significant day-to-day warming. A few factors here are preventing this. One being a weak and stagnant jet stream south of the region. Another is the location of the surface high, to our west. That keeps cooler air in place and temperatures will only be allowed to warm into the middle and upper 60s through the weekend. We may make a run at 70° on Sunday, but by that time it would only be average for mid-May.Lilac Festival Forecast: A look ahead into the upcoming weekend

By the weekend there will be more chances to see an isolated shower, but this will be motivated by an active lake breeze. Otherwise, most will remain dry. A large storm system approaches the Mid-Atlantic Monday and we could get brushed by a bit of rain, but trends say this system will spend most of its energy well south of the region. Models start to diverge by the middle of next week. The European forecast model is advertising a break in the pattern and afternoon highs climbing well into the 70s, while the American forecast model is keeping us closer to average. We will trend closer to average for this range, but there may be a break into warmth later on in the month.