ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

A 30-year-old man was fatally injured following a dispute with another party at Ontario Beach Park Wednesday evening.

Prior to 8:00 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a 30-year-old man that had been critically injured. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say witnesses at the scene pointed out a person of interest, who since has been detained and is now talking with police.

“We want the public to know that this was an isolated incident more than likely it was just these two individuals with some sort of disagreement,” said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler. “We have a person of interest in custody, and the beach will be open tomorrow.”

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. An investigation is currently ongoing.

A man in his 20s is dead after colliding with a car on his motorcycle in the area near Mount Read Boulevard Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers were led to the 1400 block of Mount Read Boulevard for the report of a car accident around 10:15 p.m. At the scene, they located a motorcycle operator who was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that a Volkswagon and a motorcycle were both traveling southbound on the roadway when they crashed. The cause behind the crash is still under investigation.

“This is a strange roadway, and it has been for many years,” Rochester Police Captain Ryan Tauriello said. “People may not be driving the speed limit, and that is an issue, it’s a huge issue.”

Officials say alcohol and/or drugs are not considered factors in the crash at this time.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, anyone with information is asked to call.

A woman and an 8-year-old child were hospitalized following a hit-and-run near the area of Dewey Avenue and Magee Avenue Wednesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Dewey Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they learned a vehicle struck two people before fleeing the scene.

Officials say one of the pedestrians was an 8-year-old who was hit by the vehicle that was traveling north on Dewey Avenue. The same vehicle struck a 23-year-old woman.

The child was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but those were later upgraded to non life-threatining. The woman was also treated for minor injuries.

According to investigators, video is currently being used to identify the suspect’s vehicle. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

It’s a dangerous trend many in the community are fighting to stop — homes, seemingly at random, fired upon multiple times while families are in bed.

Whitney Johnson and her husband were up Tuesday morning around 1 a.m., taking care of an awake child — the sound of gunfire in the area.

“Honestly, I didn’t know gunshots were hitting our house until my husband screamed ‘get down!’” said Johnson.

Johnson then said that suddenly, windows shattered — then it stopped. “We thought the shooting was over, so I got up to grab my daughter, and the bullets started again,” she said.

She said if their family of eight didn’t get down, no doubt people would have died; Enough’s enough. She took to Facebook live the night of the shooting, with a video now hitting over 10,000 views.

“I want to know who shot my house up at 1:13 a.m. on Ackerman Street!” said Johnson in the live video.

Ernest Anderson lives across the street. He said the gunfire striking Johnson’s home woke him up. He said all of these house shootings are ridiculous. “[The police] need to do something about it, but what could they do about it?” asked Anderson.

Johnson says whatever gang turf battle is going on in Rochester to leave innocent families out of it before someone dies.

“I understand there might be a war, but we’re not a part of your war. Whatever gang war, we’re not a part of that,” said Johnson.

Johnson already lost a child back in December. “I’m not trying to bury any more of my kids!”

What started as a 4th-grade class project in 2010, has now connected people across the world.

More than a decade ago, students at Hill Elementary School in Brockport decided they wanted to do a class project; write letters, put them in bottles, and ship them off to sea.

Teacher Christopher Albrecht said the project came about after a student did a report on a bottle that was found in the North Sea 25 years after it was launched from a cruise ship.

“All I could think is, ‘OK, we’re in Rochester, New York — how do you put bottles in the ocean?’” Albrecht said.

But that didn’t stop them.

After the students wrote their letters and Wegmans donated dozens of bottles, Albrecht’s late mother came to the rescue. She was living in the Outer Banks in North Carolina at the time and contacted a fishing boat captain.

“He was able to take them in March out into the Gulf Stream,” Albrecht said. “We realized through research in the classroom that if we just threw the bottles off a pier, they’re just going to wash back up on shore.”

In March of 2011, the fishing boat captain took the bottles out into the ocean and Albrecht’s students were able to watch from afar.

“We had our smart board in the classroom and we actually got to see his son throwing these bottles into the ocean live, which was really cool,” Albrecht said.

In total, 43 bottles were thrown into the sea that day, all with handwritten letters inside. In the following year, five of them would be found.

“About three months later up in Nova Scotia, a bottle was found, so about 900 miles away,” Albrecht said.

Nine months later, a bottle washed up in the Azores, a region in Portugal. Then another appeared in France, followed by one in Southern England and the final one in Portugal.

“The last one was found I think in December of 2012, so I figured it was over at that point,” Albrecht said.

But then, just weeks ago, he learned that another bottle had been found by a woman who was on vacation in the Bahamas. Her name was Kathy Dahn and she was from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“I had just gotten in and got to my little apartment and put my stuff away and went out for dinner,” Dahn said. “The tide was perfect for me to walk on the beach, so I went for a nice walk to a little area called Twin Cove.”

It was there Dahn saw a bottle laying on the shore. She didn’t think much of it at the time because the area can have a lot of trash.

“As I got closer, I was like, ‘It’s actually got a cork in it. Oh! There’s actually something in it,’” Dahn said.

She brought the bottle to her apartment, but she couldn’t get the papers out of the bottle. The next day, she ended up breaking it.

Inside the bottle was a letter from a former 4th grade Brockport student and contact information for Albrecht.

Another day in the 80s. Thursday will be clear and sunny throughout its entirety, and will close in on a record for hottest day in May with a high temperature of 85 degrees by 3 o’clock.