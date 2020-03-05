Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, March 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County, but officials said Wednesday that there is one individual under testing at the Rochester General Hospital.

The individual is under isolation and results should be in within 48 hours.

This comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced there is now 11 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state.

Limited details are known about the reported house fire that broke out on Penfield Road on Wednesday night.

The initial call came in around midnight. Several firefighters were on scene and there was minimal damage to the exterior of the house.

This week’s mild temperatures have many in Rochester thinking spring, which means it’s time to start planning for the Lilac Festival.

The Lilac Festival, Rochester’s unofficial start to summer, will take place May 8 through May 17. Festival organizers announced this year’s musical headliners.

The festival continues upon its longstanding tradition of booking both prominent national performers as well as local rising stars — a big reason why the 10-day free festival (the largest of its kind in the country) attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually from across the state and beyond.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Auto Show starts on Thursday at the Floreano Riverside Convention Center in Rochester. The four-day show features some of the newest cars on the market.

News 8 got an inside look on the preparation and how over 200 vehicles were moved into the convention center.

The last push of precip is quickly working east and out of the area tonight. In it’s wake, the clouds will part as temperature drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Partly cloudy skies will help temperatures climb into the low to middle 40s tomorrow, ahead of our next weather maker into Friday. Most of what falls Friday will be primarily snow as lake enhancement helps kick off a period of steadier snow into the afternoon. Minor accumulations will be possible out of this, but like today it’s quick-hitting, limiting impacts. The borderline temperature profile and March sun angle won’t help the snow sticking situation, either.