Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, March 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

A home is heavily damaged and after a fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Thursday on Sherwood Avenue in Rochester.

The residents of the home — three adults and two children — were able to escape without injury.

School No. 29 in the Rochester City School District is reopening on Thursday after a COVID-19 outbreak forced its closing last week.

The outbreak resulted in eight positive cases and also took the life of one employee there.

According to the district, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has completed all contact tracing for the school.

U.S. Capitol Police are increasing security around the building following threats of more violence from a militia group Thursday.

The U.S. House of Representatives has canceled its Thursday session because of the threat.

Testifying before Congress Wednesday, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said her team and the National Guard troops that have been stationed in Washington since the Jan. 6 riot are prepared to respond.

The White House warned that the U.S. may consider a military response to the rocket attack that hit an air base in western Iraq where American and coalition troops are housed. A U.S. contractor died after at least 10 rockets slammed into the base early Wednesday.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, the first since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.

Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt and Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay were joined by fellow republicans on the Million Dollar Staircase in the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon to discuss the “Democratic Majorities’ bogus backroom emergency powers deal”.

“The deal struck between the Senate and Assembly, it was sold as a deal to rescind the governor of emergency powers but it does nothing of the sort,” said Ortt. “It is the equivalent of peeing on someone’s shoes and telling them it’s raining.”

MORE | Gov. Cuomo will not resign amid sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel awful, embarrassed’

During National Consumer Protection Week, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) are joining Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) to help educate customers on how they can guard against becoming victims of utility scams.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have increased calls, texts, emails and in-person tactics, and they continue to contact utility customers asking for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection.

The governor expressed optimism about the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine which requires only one does, and no cold storage. The first shipment of this vaccine arrived in New York this week.

“From a practical point of view, not a medical point of view, it’s much easier than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s one shot, you don’t have to come back for a second shot, and there’s no cold storage for Johnson & Johnson — so it’s a very big deal we are expecting an initial tranche of about 164,000 dosages.

The governor announce state-run mass vaccination sites at Yankee Stadium, the Javits Center, and the New York State Fairgrounds will add additional appointments and operate 24/7 while administering the first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Winter’s chill has returned to Western New York and the Finger Lakes and will remain in place straight through the weekend. The return of this cold air mass has triggered a few snow flurries off of Lake Ontario. Those flakes will largely be inconsequential adding up to just a dusting in Rochester before the day is out.

A few flurries may linger into the afternoon in spots, but more noticeably, temperatures behind the front drop back to below average territory into the 20s and low 30s for highs through the rest of the week.

The cold air looks to stick around from now through the weekend with highs all in the 30s and lows in the teens. A hovering area of low pressure over Greenland over the next several days will keep very low end chances for a snowflakes each day as enough cold air aloft is dragged across the Great Lakes through Sunday, but a decent chunk of the days ahead will be spent dry with some peaks of sun. Expect an inch or less of snow in spots that see flakes pop. After this weekend our eyes look to a possible spring-like warm up that would send temperatures into the 50s for at least a couple days.

This possible fling with Spring is still about a week away, so stay tuned for any changes and the latest updates in the forecast.