ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Rochester police officials are conducting a suspicious death investigation on the city’s west side.

Authorities were called in the area of Ames Street just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Once at the scene, officers located a body behind an abandoned house at 541 Ames Street.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is currently attempting to identify the individual and the manner in which they died. No additional details are available at this time.

Officials noted that anytime a deceased person is found in this manner, the incident is treated as suspicious.

The City of Rochester has released the personnel file of Sgt. Melvin Williams.

Williams was named a person of interest in a homicide investigation earlier this month on Wetmore Park in Rochester, according to New York State Police.

Authorities said 35-year-old Janet Jordan was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a Wetmore Park residence on March 14. Williams was then identified as a person of interest in the investigation.

Later that day, Williams was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle at Veterans Memorial Park in Henrietta.

Officials said Mayor Malik Evans’ office contacted state police shortly before 8 a.m. that morning about a potential homicide involving a city employee at a residence on Wetmore Park.

Last week, the New York State Attorney General’s Office announced its investigation into the homicide. Details regarding the homicide remain limited at this time.

Williams was a 14-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department. According to his personnel file, released by city officials Wednesday, he is not currently listed in the RPD disciplinary database, with no disciplinary records on file.

Williams’ record shows he was the recipient of multiple police awards and honors while serving, including:

Excellent Police Service Award, June 2009

Chief’s Letter of Recognition, November 2013

Chief’s letter of Recognition, August 2018

Officer of the Month, June 2020

Unit Commendation Award, December 2020

Performance evaluations included in the personnel file say Williams was good at communicating with residents while on duty with relatively minor critiques regarding clerical work like occasional misspellings on police reports or use of incorrect codes in response efforts.

The Buffalo Police Department on Wednesday released the names of the three officers who were shot during a lengthy pursuit Tuesday night. All are in stable condition and are expected to fully recover.

Joseph McCarthy, a five-year veteran of the force, was shot in the lower abdomen and required nearly two hours of surgery at ECMC, where he remains hospitalized.

Christopher Wilson, a four-year veteran, was shot in the chest while on Genesee Street and was saved by his bulletproof vest, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Trevor Sheehan, a seven-year veteran, was shot in the left bicep and ear while on Bailey Avenue. He had surgery to repair his ear.

“It’s a miracle that nobody died,” Gramaglia said.

Gramaglia said 28-year-old suspect Kente Bell will be charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and several traffic violations. More charges could be coming. Investigators say handgun was recovered from the car.

Gramaglia said Bell was on probation for a previous charge of illegal possession of a firearm in Amherst in 2020.

Police said Tuesday that two suspects were in custody, including one who was shot by police. That suspect, Bell, remains in critical condition at ECMC but is out of surgery.

He won’t be arraigned on Wednesday, since he’s still recovering. A violation of probation has been filed on Bell, so there is a detainer preventing him from being released.

Exclusive video from News 4 shows dozens on gunshots being exchanged on the scene. Gramaglia said nine police cars have bullet damage in the hood, windshield and doors.

“At this point I have no evidence that suggests that,” Gramaglia said when asked if the officers could have been hit by friendly fire.

A 21-year-old city resident sustained minor injuries after being shot on Superior Street Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Superior and Judson Street for reports of shots fired. A male victim was located on Genesee Street and given life-saving measures by first responders.

Police say the victim suffered from at least one gunshot to the upper body and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

New York State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager last seen in Farmington Wednesday.

Authorities say 17-year-old Adam Nhaila was last seen around 6:45 p.m. leaving his home on Amber Drive in Farmington. He is described as an autistic male, around 5’10” tall, 150 pounds with black hair.

According to police officials, the teenager was wearing black pants and a grey hoodie at the time of his disappearance. Anyone with more information is asked to call (585) 398-4100.

High temperatures and rain is what we get for Thursday. Warm air will boost us all the way up to 72 degrees by the afternoon and rain will fade in the early hours of the day. Friday remains much cooler.