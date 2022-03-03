ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

A 2-year-old child was hospitalized following a crash between two cars, one of which was driven by a man who was arrested for drinking and driving Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Avenue D for the report of a motor vehicle accident around 11 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2000 Honda was struck from behind by a 2006 Mazda while stopped at a red light. Inside the vehicle was a 2-year-old child, who was taken to an area hospital.

Officials say the child was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mazda was charged for Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation.

A small delay in running a basic errand put Ray McLean at the corner of Gananda Parkway and Walworth Road at 7 p.m. on September 22 of last year.

That’s where he saw a wrecked motorcycle and Austin Sierra, 17, underneath it.

“There was a lot of blood, there was body tissue all over the place. He was conscious and I noticed he had a left lower leg amputation below the knee,” McLean remembers.

“I immediately said let’s get a tourniquet. I didn’t have time to look for one, someone just handed me a tourniquet and slapped it on him, put it on him. He then passed out,” McLean said.

It didn’t quite seem like it that night, with the helicopter flying Austin to the hospital, but what happened on that flight turned out to be a story Austin Sierra is alive to tell.

“My first memory was me seeing my dad. I went into cardiac arrest on the Mercy Flight and my dad passed away in 2019 and I saw him in the chopper while getting airlifted to Strong,” Sierra said.

Sierra awoke to a doctor telling him he lost his left leg.

“I knew that I wanted to ride again, that I wanted to come back to school to see my friends and I wanted to get out there and live life as a teenager again.”

And he did.

Sierra returned to school just 51 days after Ray McLean found himself in the right place at the right time.

“There’s no question that the actions that were taken right at the scene saved the kid’s life,” Dr. Gestring said.

Dr. Gestring and his team know what McLean did that night was remarkable, but not hard.

In fact, they’re part of the Stop the Bleed program which shows regular folk how to use a tourniquet, comparing the training to CPR.

A week ago, News 8 brought you the story of a family from Hilton adopting an 11-year-old boy from Ukraine.

Since then, Russia has invaded Ukraine, attacking numerous cities and leaving at least 130 people dead.

This week, News 8’s Ally Peters caught up with the family to hear what things have been like in the past week.

“It’s scary. It’s terrifying,” said Melissa Nowicki, a mother of two biological children. “We never know exactly how he’s doing unless it’s that really quick, brief interaction that we have with him.”

The Nowicki’s, a family of four, hosted Oleksii at their home for four weeks over Christmas. They quickly realized they wanted him to become a permanent part of their family and started the adoption process. But, until that process is finalized, Oleksii is back in Ukraine.

She adds while Oleksii is safe at this moment, her family has only had minimal contact with him since Russia invaded.

“I’ve only communicated with him directly twice and it was very short interactions both times,” Nowicki said. “I have gotten updates from some of the other kids who have better cell phones, if you will, that just are attached to better towers.”

“It’s a little scary for him, but overall, he’s really a strong kid. He’s trying to put on a brave face and not worry us. So he’ll say, ‘Yeah, I heard them, it was scary mom, but I’m okay. I’m okay,’” she said.

The Nowicki’s are a few months into the adoption process, but they hope the situation unfolding in Ukraine will speed things up.

“I think that gives people here, public officials, the government, an opportunity to put things in place and get things ready for possibly accepting these kids or just any Ukrainian citizens,” Nowicki said.

One area boutique has made t-shirts to raise proceeds and Jimmy Z’s in Brockport is hosting an event Wednesday night as well.

Wednesday marks the first day of masks being optional in a number of districts across New York State, including here in Monroe County.

Pediatrician Dr. Ed Lewis of Lewis Pediatrics feels there will be kids and parents who will want to stay masked up, and plenty who want to take the face coverings off.

He says this might have been a call made too early to drop the mandate.

“I think I echo a number of people, I wish they had waited a couple of weeks post-February break to let the people who have traveled or been in contact with other people sort of settle down,” Lewis said. “I saw a good number of people the past few days who — because of travel or because of where they were on vacation — came back with runny noses who needed to be tested.”

Lewis also says testing conventions should change.

“I think the majority of people would be a lot happier not having to have tests done every time you have a runny nose, a sniffle, a scratchy throat — or you go down to the school nurse, and I’m really concerned that masks are coming off, and we may see more illness, and that we going to be swamped with needed to do tests. Hopefully somewhere in the near future they will change that requirement,” Lewis said.

An occupied home was struck by gunshots in the area of Maria and Hixson Street late Wednesday night.

Officials responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 11:15 p.m. and found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the immediate area of Maria Street.

Authorities say the house was occupied during the shooting and was struck multiple times by gunfire.

This marks the third occupied home that has been struck by gunshots in the past two days. Officials reported no injuries after they found bullet holes in two residences on Sherman Street.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Freezing temperatures hang around for majority of the day accompanied by sunny skies. Warmer air is on the way however as we gradually ditch 20s and move all the way into 60s during the weekend.