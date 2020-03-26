Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, March 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Senate late Wednesday passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The unanimous vote came despite misgivings on both sides about whether it goes too far or not far enough and capped days of difficult negotiations as Washington confronted a national challenge unlike it has ever faced.

There are now 121 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Wednesday morning.

At this time, there have been three COVID-19-related deaths in Monroe County. Of the 121 cases, 25 have required hospital treatment, and 15 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

What started as a tickle in the back of the throat lead to the first diagnosis of COVID-19 in Hornell.

Kailey Hamilton told The Evening Tribune she first thought that she had allergies, but then her symptoms worsened. She and her son both had sore throats. Hamilton’s son was later diagnosed with step throat.

Hamilton is an ICU nurse at Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital and knew all too well the signs for the Novel Coronavirus, so she got tested.

There are 5,146 new COVID-19 cases in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 30,811.

Of the 30,811 cases, 3,805 have required hospital treatment — about 12%. Of those patients, 888 have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit — about 3% of all positive cases.

To date, 103,479 people have been tested in New York, with 12,137 tests from the last official county Tuesday.

The COVID-19 quarantine is particularly difficult for people struggling with addiction, but in-person help isn’t available right now. One substance abuse facility is continuing to help.

Patrick Burns is a peer advocate at Huther Doyle and he’s also in recovery himself.

“Its been tough. A big part of recovery is connecting with people who are like minded and when you’re put in a situation where you’re not allowed to connect it’s tough.”

He said the isolation is causing a lot of anxiety, especially in the recovery community.

Monroe County Executive announced a new job portal that will connect essential businesses who are looking to expand their workforce during the COVID-19 outbreak and individuals who are looking for work.

Wednesday’s job portal announcement comes as the local economic impact of COVID-19, although not finalized, is visible, with many across varying industries in our community being let go.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine today along with a mild breeze. Temperatures will top out in the lower and middle 60s. Clouds will tend to increase in the afternoon as a cold front tracks across Lake Ontario. The front will trigger a stray shower or two but most of us will miss out on those raindrops.

The cold front will settle to our south across Pennsylvania allowing for a northerly wind flow to develop tonight into Friday. Don’t be shocked if a deck of low cloud and some patchy fog form in the overnight as low level moisture gets trapped across the area. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight. High pressure moving in behind the front will dry the air out gradually allowing for some partial afternoon sunshine tomorrow. Highs will be back into the upper 40s.