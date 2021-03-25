Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, March 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

A delegation of White House officials and members of Congress visited a border facility Wednesday after the Biden administration received scrutiny over the lack of media access.

They visited the Office of Refugee Resettlement Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility, which primarily houses male migrant teenagers between the ages of 13 to 17. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the office, said the facility can house approximately 950 children at a time. Currently, there are more than 750 children there.

A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Dewey Avenue in Rochester.

Police were called to Dewey Avenue and Magee Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the victim was brought from the scene to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle, and later died.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

On Thursday, the Rochester City Council will vote on the City of Rochester’s plan to reform the Rochester Police Department.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced Executive Order 203 created the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which requires all New York local police departments and governments to collaborate with their communities on a specific plan for change.

Three people were hospitalized after a house fire on Finch Street in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the call came in around 2:16 a.m. Initial reports indicated there were people trapped on the second floor of the two family home.

Rochester’s unofficial start to summer will return this spring after a one-year hiatus.

The Lilac Festival tradition will continue in Rochester this year for the 123rd time, officials announced Wednesday. Festival organizers say the proposed plans were approved by Monroe County and New York state.

Adult use recreational marijuana will be legal in New York state, sources tell News 8 Capital Correspondent Corina Cappabianca Wednesday.

After years of political negotiations and failed deals, New York’s Assembly, Senate and Gov. Andrew Cuomo came together on a three-way deal to legalize recreational marijuana for adults. Sources say this deal exists outside ongoing budget negotiations

Greenlight holding open interviews on Thursday

Greenlight newtowrks is holding open interviews on Thursday.

The company is looing for outside fiber technicians. The hiring event will be held at the Doubletree on Jefferson Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you can not attend in-person, click here.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced official guidance to keep stimulus payments from being seized by debt collectors. The announcement comes as billions of dollars have been sent to Americans as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The official guidance from James excludes certain types of payment—public assistance, social security, and veterans and retirement benefits—from garnishment by debtors. Under New York law banking institutions, creditors, and debt collectors, cannot “freeze” funds in these accounts.

Oishei Children’s Hospital is working with Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network (BPPN) to launch the Fatherhood Training Program, working to bring support and educational resources to new fathers.

BPPN says it will provide parenting education, support groups, and mentorship for the male caregivers.

Yesterday, Rochester saw its fourth consecutive day with high temperatures of 60 degrees or higher. In fact, we hit 67° officially at the airport! The last time we’ve seen temperatures this warm for a similar stretch was November of last year. During this time of year and in this part of the world, whenever there is warmth, there is wind. Today and tomorrow will not be exceptions to that rule. So enjoy the weather today because it will be a while before we see the likes of it again. Sunshine will reign supreme in the morning. Clouds will gather in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out close to the record of 77 set back in 1988 but will fall short. Look for highs in the lower 70s in Rochester. Some towns will be into the mid 70s.

Discussion:

Expect a mix of clouds and sun ahead of rain to eventually develop Thursday night ahead our our next impactful storm to approach the region. The main impact from this system will come from strong and gusty winds.

Before the wind comes the rain. A deepening low pressure system will advance into the Great Lakes later tonight into Friday bringing the potential for showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms containing a downpour or two. Again the main issue will be with the potential for strong wind gusts. Make sure to secure any outdoor items you may have taken out to enjoy the nice stretch of weather we’ve had so far.

High Wind Watches have been posted where winds will likely be the strongest. Remember that a watch means the potential for damaging winds. Learn more about the differences here.

The heaviest rain will fall late Thursday into Friday morning with just enough instability in the air to bring possible rumbles of thunder into the mix. Winds ramp up around 20-30 mph with gusts anywhere from 50-60+ mph. The strongest gusts up to 60+ mph will likely be very localized and will likely be well west of Rochester closer to the Lake Erie shoreline. Localized damage in the strongest wind gusts is possible. Rain becomes more scattered Friday into evening with cooler air arriving.

Our weekend will be noticeably cooler with a mainly dry Saturday flanked by a wetter Sunday. We’ll be watching the Sunday system closely as temperatures could be borderline cold enough for some wet snow to mix in across higher elevations late.