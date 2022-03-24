ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries following an overnight crash on Saxton Street Thursday.

According to authorities, the crash involved a single vehicle that caught on fire after making contact with a bridge while travelling on a train underpass located on Saxton Street near Maple Street.

Two victims were dragged away from the burning wreckage and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Both are females in their 30s, officials say.

The burning car, which was fully engulfed in flames, caused several “explosions” as responding officers approached it to pull the women away from the fire, according to authorities.

News 8 crew members say the fire caused by the crash has been put out, and access to portion of Saxton Street has been closed off to traffic.

An investigation into what caused the crash is currently underway with Rochester police on scene.

Four people were shot in Wayne County Wednesday, according to New York State Police.

Police say all four people who were shot have been taken to Strong Memorial Hospital; three of which are in critical condition and the fourth in serious condition. Officials say one person was airlifted via Mercy Flight.

Authorities say they have people detained in connection to the investigation.

Officials say there was a report of a disturbance around 5:30 p.m. on Pearsall Road in Williamson. They say they have not established a motive, but neighbors heard gunshots and called 911.

A 60-year-old man stabbed inside the Monroe Branch Library in Rochester Tuesday is expected to live and local doctors said Wednesday it’s because of a police officer’s quick, yet simple action; an action most of us would do ourselves.

When officer Nicholas Vandemar entered the library on Monroe Avenue, he first saw blood on the floor, and then a man crumpled up against the wall — stabbed once in the arm.

“I could tell by his condition, and just by how out of it he was that he had lost a lot of blood,” Vandemar said. “There was a gray sweatshirt wrapped around his right bicep and he was complaining about right arm pain.”

The officer did what he was trained to do: He grabbed the tourniquet off his belt and tied it around the man’s arm. Doctors would later tell Vandemar his actions prevented the man from bleeding out.

“That’s when I started to digest how serious it was and how vital or lucky that things just worked out perfectly,” he said.

This was exactly the kind of response Dr. Mark Gestring and his team at URMC Kessler Trauma Center like to see.

They promote the Stop the Bleed program, which is designed to get more tourniquets out into the community and more people trained on how to use them.

Which would allow them to do what officer Vandemar did — save a life by stopping the bleed.

SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson announced Wednesday that an upcoming controversial event scheduled to take place on campus has been moved to a virtual format.

Convicted cop-killer Jalil Muntaqim, formally known as Anthony Bottom, was due to speak at SUNY Brockport on April 6th.

SUNY Brockport officials confirmed Tuesday the state would not be paying speaking fees for the event, but they added a private donor has stepped up to pay the 70-year-old parolee for his appearance.

College officials say Bottom was invited to speak at the school by Dr. Raphael Outland, of the department of counselor education. The school also said they do not support categorizing Bottom as a “political prisoner,” as event organizers originally described him, yet they respect the right of faculty members to call him such.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza released a joint statement Wednesday regarding a local rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the county officials, the highly contagious omicron BA.2 variant is now present locally and Monroe is seeing a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Bello and Dr. Mendoza reported 108 new lab-confirmed cases Wednesday and 111 new positive at-home test results — the second day in a row that new cases have surpassed 200.

The county officials said they expect this upward trend to continue.

“This is not cause for panic,” Bello and Dr. Mendoza said in their joint statement. “Most individuals who have been vaccinated and boosted, or who have previously been infected with COVID, will probably not experience severe illness from this variant. However, some people remain at higher risk. An increase in hospitalizations tends to lag behind increases in case numbers.”

Bello and Dr. Mendoza said Monroe County will continue to monitor the situation, and we will provide further guidance if warranted.

Thursday brings on the heat as temperatures peak above 60 degrees and isolate any rain from our region. Friday is expected to carry cooler air with it and be the start of a wintery transition this weekend.