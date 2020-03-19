Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday March 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay-up-to-date on all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health is warning anyone who was at the Greater Rochester International Airport on Saturday, March 14 to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. That includes fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The warning comes after health officials identified a COVID-19 patient who was on a flight from JFK to Rochester. They say that person was likely contagious while on Delta Flight 4824. The department of Public Health says that person has been isolated since then, and his or her household contacts are self-quarantined.

By a sweeping bipartisan tally, the Senate approved a $100 billion-plus bill to boost testing for the coronavirus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers hit by it — and President Donald Trump quickly signed it.

By the time the measure became law Wednesday, the White House and lawmakers had already turned their focus to the administration’s far bigger $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the pandemic threatens financial ruin for individuals and businesses.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that there are 1,008 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 2,382.

Of the 2,382 confirmed cases, 549 of the those affected have required hospitalization — 23%. To date, 108 patients who were diagnosed with the virus have been discharged from the hospital and there are 20 COVID-19-related deaths in New York, according to the governor’s office.

On Wednesday, Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gave updates on what they’re doing locally to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said at this point social distancing and properly quarantining are essential in mitigating the spread of the virus. He asks people to stay home if they are sick and follow steps as if you have COVID-19.

Dr. Mendoza said people need to be thinking about those who are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 and stay home.

Tops announced it is temporarily limiting the hours of operation during the coronavirus outbreak. Beginning on Wednesday, the store will be operational from 6 a.m. through 10 p.m.

“Stores that typically open later and close earlier will maintain their existing hours of operation,” store officials said in a press release.

In addition, Tops officials say they will give senior citizens the first chance each to to stock up on necessities.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is issuing new gear to its deputies while the region deals with the coronavirus pandemic: rubber gloves, N95 masks, hand sanitizer and eye protection.

“We’ve got to keep them as sustainable and as healthy as possible. We’ve put a ton of energy into that,” Sheriff Todd Baxter said. With over 1,000 deputies and employees, Baxter said they are a limited resource, and they cannot afford to have those numbers dwindle.

There’s no sugar coating it, Spring is going to arrive with some bite this year. Clouds are steadily increasing across the area in advance of a period of rain that will arrive later tonight. Expect showers to fall through much of the overnight hours before tapering off early Thursday morning. This wave of rain is the appetizer to the main event that will be waiting on us Friday.

Much of the day Thursday, minus a random shower, is warm and dry. Highs Thursday will climb to around 60 degrees as southerly winds start picking up. Rain will return to the area Thursday night and will fall off/on through much of the day Friday until a cold front slices through the area. Most of the headline-worth weather is Friday. A High Wind Watch is in effect for Monroe, Orleans and Genesee counties Friday morning into afternoon. Gusts to 60 mph will be possible in these areas.