Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, March 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

A 25-year-old Rochester woman was hospitalized for life threatening injuries after being found with a gunshot wound.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Emerson Street and Sawdey Way shortly before 2 a.m. for the report of a woman “having a medical incident.”

Upon arrival, it was determined she needed immediate medical attention and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Two families have been displaced after an overnight house fire in Rochester. The Rochester Fire Department responded to Remington Street around 11:38 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two Rochester teens charged with murder in connection to a fatal arson case in a Lyell Avenue apartment pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday and are being held on no bail, no release.

The teens discussed their roles in the incident with police in new court paperwork News 8 obtained Wednesday.

The Rochester City Council held the first of two public forums on the police reform plan required by Governor Cuomo Wednesday night.

The goal is to adopt a policing reform plan that will quote “maintain public safety while building mutual trust and respect between police and the communities they serve.”

Dominic Pezzola faces multiple charges in connection with the riots, including obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of government property.

Wednesday, a judge signed a detention order that holds Pezzola until the trial date — which has not been set.

The Internal Revenue Service will delay the April 15 tax deadline until mid-May, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The agency is still working to determine a specific deadline date, the report said. As of Wednesday, the IRS has not publicly commented about the delay.

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan included stimulus checks, changes to the child tax credit, and exemptions for people who received unemployment in 2020. Due to those changes, many experts believed the IRS would have to delay the filing deadline.

Forecasters warned nearly 16 million people across the South could face powerful storms and potential tornados Thursday after a wave of storms pounded the region, leaving a trail of damage.

The National Weather Service advised residents to take extra precautions Thursday after the South was hit with nearly two dozen tornadoes and downpours Wednesday.

President Joe Biden kicked off his “Help is Here” tour with a stop into Philadelphia and Pennsylvania to promote the benefits of the COVID relief deal.

“100 million people are going to be getting, not a joke, a check for $1,400, and it changes their lives,” the President said.

Ana Liss, Monroe County’s director of planning and development, is one of the women accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.

Liss, a former aide for the governor, confirmed to News 8 Tuesday that the New York State Attorney General’s Office has contacted her about scheduling an interview in regards to the office’s investigation into the allegations against Cuomo.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced that the recently-signed American Rescue Plan includes $2.5 billion for Upstate New York school districts.

Schumer says this funding will allow Upstate New York’s schools to fill budget gaps, address learning loss, meet the needs of students with disabilities, assist students experiencing homelessness, provide summer enrichment and afterschool programs, and more.

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Rochester, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Rochester, the annual mean wage is $52,170 or 2.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $268,190.

The biggest unknown leading into a March Madness bracket reveal more than a year in the making had nothing to do with bubble teams or top seeds. Instead, it was the not-so-simple matter of which programs would be healthy enough to play.

Kansas and Virginia, two programs hit with COVID-19 breakouts over the past week, made it into the bracket released Sunday by the NCAA selection committee. It was a signal that both teams believe they’ll have enough healthy players to be ready for their tip-offs next weekend.

That there was any doubt about the Jayhawks and defending champion Cavaliers securing spots in the 68-team field was the most jarring reminder that the 2021 tournament itself will look and feel much different than any that’s come before.

The general consensus hints at a light rain developing by mid to late morning for most of the region, but it won’t be long lived for everyone. Models are even starting to take the vast majority of the precipitation south of Rochester leaving areas north of Rochester largely cloudy with just a few showers of flakes. A good rule of thumb for Thursday: The lower rain chances stay closer to Lake Ontario with the higher threats south of Rochester.

While most areas south of Lake Ontario will see plain rain showers especially to start ahead of increasing warm air to our south, an approaching front to our north will eventually bring colder air aloft changing rain over to wet snow by late afternoon and evening especially across areas south of the thruway and across the Southern Tier. Precipitation will decrease in coverage starting from north to south by late afternoon and evening as colder, but drier air works its way in Thursday night. Depending on temperatures, a few wet snowflakes could mix in briefly for many with most of the wet snow falling across places such as the Bristol Hills, Finger Lakes, and the higher terrain over Wyoming county as highs climb into the upper 30s and low 40s ahead of colder air moving in. Expect nothing more than a dusting on grassy surfaces with isolated areas seeing up to an inch or so possible, but accumulations overall will be extremely minor.

A deeper area of high pressure will cut off all precipitation by Friday morning that will usher in one more round of “winter-like” air before we see a nice warming trend into the weekend. Winds will be breezy Thursday overnight into Friday with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s to end the work week. A brief window of sun looks likely for many Friday afternoon as well even with the colder feel.

While Saturday starts cold, mostly sunny skies and winds turning generally out of the south mean warming into the middle 40s with ample sunshine. The vernal equinox (start of astronomical spring) arrives at 5:37am on Saturday. Mother Nature kicks into high gear Sunday to bring a picture perfect spring day with highs in the 50s under sunny skies. That trend is likely to continue through the beginning of next week.