ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

A total of four vehicles were stolen following a number of armed car robberies in Rochester.

According to authorities, multiple suspects armed with handguns forcibly stole all four vehicles in separate areas of the city. Police did not immediately say whether any carjacking was connected.

The first occurred near the 300 block of Dunn Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday where multiple suspects, at least one armed with a handgun, stole the victim’s car and crashed it into a tree on Steko Avenue after officers attempted to pull it over. Officials say all occupants fled from the car, and one male was arrested shortly later.

Just after midnight, police responded to the 100 block of Webster Avenue where they say multiple suspects stole a vehicle from a victim. At the same time, another carjacking followed on the 1100 block of East Main Street after an Uber driver had his car stolen by multiple armed suspects.

Authorities were later dispatched to the area of West Ridge Road, where a fourth car robbery took place. Police say another victim had their vehicle stolen by several armed suspects at 1:30 a.m.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Officials continue to investigate these incidents and ask anyone with additional information to call 911. No injuries were reported in either carjacking.

“A living nightmare.” That is how one Hilton family describes the past few weeks.

The Nowicki family is constantly waiting for the next time they get to speak to Oleksii, the 11-year-old Ukranian boy they’re in the process of adopting. News 8 first covered the Nowicki family in February.

Over Christmas, they hosted Oleksii through Host Orphans Worldwide, a non-profit orphan hosting ministry. They quickly fell in love with him and decided they wanted to make him a permeant part of their family.

However, until the adoption process is finalized, Oleksii had to go back to Ukraine. A few weeks later, Russia invaded.

“We’ve heard from him a few times, but because internet and WiFi have either been down or been hard to come by, we’ve only been able to communicate with him fairly sporadically,” said Melissa Nowicki, the potential adoptive mother of Oleksii. “When we do hear from him, it’s usually very short-lived before he’s gone again.”

When the war began, Oleksii and his orphanage were moved to a bomb shelter and then to a different area of Ukraine for a few days. Shortly after, they started making their way to Poland via train.

This week, Melissa was happy to share that Oleksii had arrived safely in Poland and was staying in a hotel.

“From the time the war started, up until we found out that he was out of Ukraine, I felt like I was just in knots,” she said. “Once we found out that he had crossed over and safely made it into another country, we felt such a huge relief and a huge weight and burden had been lifted off.”

While in Poland, Oleksii’s orphanage has been getting support from numerous organizations. One of the organizations is a non-profit called Guardians of Hope and it happens to be located in Rochester.

“Our whole purpose is to bring hope to the hopeless, and what better opportunity to bring hope to the hopeless than to come to Ukraine,” said Cameron Knaub, President, and Co-Founder of Guardians of Hope.

Cameron Knaub and his friend, Roman Bosak, traveled from Hilton to Ukraine after the war began. Bosak has family in the country.

“I was able to speak to them and see how things are going and you can hear the concern in their voices, you understand the severity of the bombings that went off in the first few days, and being in America and not having an opportunity to really do anything about it… it really bothered me,” Bosak said.

Bosak, Knaub, and a few other men traveled to Ukraine to help support locals and refugees. For a week, they did whatever they could to help others.

After spending a week in Ukraine, Knaub and Bosak went to Poland to help. That’s where they met Oleksii and the other children in his orphanage.

Knaub said he connected with Melissa Nowicki before heading overseas because he saw Oleksii’s picture on a jar in a deli, as they were raising money for the adoption.

“I was able to get in connection with Melissa, his mother, and then just find out a little bit about their situation,” Knaub said. “It’s been kind of volatile and difficult. Obviously, you can imagine taking a whole group of children that are orphans, and now they’re refugees as well, from a very difficult situation.”

Speaking over zoom with Cameron Knaub and Roman Bosak, two local Hilton men who just spent a week helping people in Ukraine. They are now continuing their efforts in Poland and have raised more than $150,000 to do so. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/rpesgi7SWz — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) March 16, 2022

In just two weeks, they raised over $150,000. You can read more about their efforts and how to donate by visiting the organization’s website.

Jalil Muntaqim, formerly known as Anthony Bottom, was convicted in 1971 of killing two New York City police officers. He is due to speak at SUNY Brockport next month. The engagement is being met with outrage from some in the community.

The talk is being called “History of Black Resistance, US Political Prisoners & Genocide: A Conversation with Jalil Muntaqim.” According to college officials, a faculty member invited Muntaqim, who was approved for a grant. Now the calls to stop this event are getting louder.

Known then as Anthony Bottom, he joined the Black Panther Party at 16. At 18 he joined the Black Liberation Army. In 1971, he killed two New York City police officers: Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini in an ambush attack.

He spent nearly 50 years behind bars and was released on parole in 2020, and now resides in Brighton.

In a statement from SUNY Brockport’s president Heidi McPherson, she says she understands the outrage, adding, “the college has received strong feedback about this visit. Some are outraged that a man convicted of such crimes was invited on the campus. Others look forward to the opportunity to learn about [his] experiences.”

The wife of one of the slain police officers is demanding the event be canceled, saying Muntaquim emptied 22 bullets into her husband’s body.

On Twitter, Rochester Chamber President and CEO Bob Duffy said “Sorry, Muntaquim is no political prisoner,” and he asked SUNY not to pay him for this appearance.

SUNY Brockport did say in a statement Wednesday they are pulling the funding, but the event is still on for April 6th.

“Over the last several days, we have received new information regarding a Promoting Excellence in Diversity Grant awarded to allow one of our faculty members to bring Jalil Muntaqim to campus. As a result, the committee has rescinded the grant and no funding will be used to pay the speaker. We are not, however, cancelling the event. Academic freedom allows our faculty to invite guests of their choosing to campus to address our students. Effective immediately, we will be pausing the PED grant program while a thorough review and revision of the grant application process can take place.”

The Rochester Police Department arrested a man Wednesday night that was wanted in connection to an incident involving a firearm.

According to RPD, an officer spotted the suspect driving a vehicle. The officer tried to turn the car around however the suspect was gone. The vehicle was later spotted on Sylvester Street.

Police also asked near by residents to shelter in place.

Officials say, that the suspect was eventually taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

For months, housing advocates have been fighting for ‘Good Cause Eviction’ to become law in our area. Tuesday night, it had its chance in city council and it was shot down in a 6-3 vote.

This law would essentially give tenants the right to renew their lease while protecting them against an unfair eviction.

According to the City-Wide Tenant Union, Rochester currently has more than 3,000 open eviction cases impacting close to 7,000 residents.

‘Good Cause’ is a piece of legislation that would have helped Oscar Brewer, a Rochester man who said he is facing eviction because the county won’t pay his rent because his landlord won’t perform a led wipe on the property.

Rochester city councilmember Jose Peo said the law never had a chance in the first place.

“It’s like cutting off the arm and putting a Band-Aid on it, it would not have fixed the actual underlying issues,” Peo said.

Councilmember Peo was one of the six members who voted ‘no’ last night, arguing other measures need to be put in place rather than a law he said “didn’t make sense.”

“We need to enforce the code as it is written that would keep the slumlords at bay, we would hold them accountable to giving us, giving our citizens safe and quality housing,” Peo said. “The other problem was the pricing. If the housing prices are too high, than the demand is high, and the supply is low, basic economics, this did not fix that issue.”

Landlords have expressed their concerns with the proposal becoming law saying it would prevent them from evicting bad tenants. Lupien says that’s not the case.

“There are existing paths to evict those who are creating a nuisance, who are violating the lease, who are not paying. All this does is give people a defense in court, if they are responsible tenants who are paying the rent,” Lupien said.

Councilmember Lupien said she is continuing to push the legislation forward on the local level. Councilmember Peo said it’s time to move on and for the city start hiring more code enforcers so landlords can’t get away with evicting tenants in attempt to hide complaints.

Thursday will be a gorgeous day on all fronts. Temperatures will peak around 4 p.m. at 70 degrees, prompting short sleeves and sunglasses. Mild winds and not much to worry about for Friday either.